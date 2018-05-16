Ben & Jerry's Caramel Chew Chew Ice Cream 465Ml

Product Description
- Caramel Dairy Ice Cream with a Caramel Swirl (9%) and Chocolatey Covered Caramel Chunks (9%)
- Caramel ice cream dessert with a caramel swirl and chocolatey covered caramel chunks. And all because chocolate and caramel were meant to be together. And you were meant to grab a spoon and enjoy them. Calling all caramel lovers! Fulfilling all your caramel cravings, with caramel ice cream, caramel-filled chocolatey cups and a caramel swirl to boot, Ben & Jerry's Caramel Chew Chew ice cream takes you to a whole new level of rich, caramel euphoria. Hard as this may be to believe, we’ve heard that some of you may be operating at a caramel deficit. Sounds crazy, but be honest: Are most of your days caramel-free? Anecdotal evidence suggests that there is a direct correlation between caramel and happiness (or at least that certainly seems to be case among our flavour gurus), so what are you waiting for? If a caramel kick is what you’re craving, then chew chew-choose this flavour. On the other hand, if you’ve already got your caramel food group covered, the news is still good: You can’t possibly have too much. The cocoa, sugar and vanilla in our ice cream is all Fairtrade certified. Caring Dairy farmers are responsible for the milk and cream in this tub. We wouldn’t think of using anything but free-range eggs. Oh, and our packaging is always responsibly sourced.
- Ben & Jerry's Caramel Chew Chew ice cream tub
- Caramel ice cream with a swirl of caramel & fudge covered caramel chunks
- Ben & Jerry's mission is to create linked prosperity for everyone connected to our frozen dessert business: suppliers, employees, farmers, franchisees, customers, and neighbours alike
- Includes Fairtrade certified cocoa, sugar and vanilla
- Kosher & Halal certified
- Ben & Jerry’s ice cream comes in responsibly sourced packaging
- Pack size: 465ML
Ingredients: Cream (MILK) (27%), water, condensed skimmed MILK, sugar, glucose syrup, free range EGG yolk, vegetable oils (coconut, sunflower), butter (MILK), whole MILK powder, fat reduced cocoa powder, skimmed MILK powder, stabilisers (guar gum, carrageenan), salt, natural vanilla flavouring, emulsifier (SOY lecithin), acidity regulator (citric acid). May contain nuts. Sugar, cocoa, vanilla: mass balance is used to match Fairtrade sourcing, total 18% F. F Visit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing Contains Eggs, Soy and Milk. May contain Nuts. Yes Alcohol Certified for Halal and Kosher Suitable for vegetarians
- Contains: Eggs
Store at -18°C
Netherlands
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per 100ml Unprepared
|Energy (kJ)
|1116 kJ
|1016 kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|266 kcal
|242 kcal
|Fat (g)
|15 g
|14 g
|of which saturates (g)
|10 g
|9.5 g
|Carbohydrate (g)
|29 g
|26 g
|of which sugars (g)
|25 g
|23 g
|Protein (g)
|3.6 g
|3.2 g
|Salt (g)
|0.17 g
|0.16 g
|1 portion = 100 g. (Pack contains 5 portions)
