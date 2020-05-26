Licor 43 Horchata 700Ml
New
Product Description
- LICOR 43 HORCHATA 700ML
- A creamy fusion of Licor 43 and traditional horchata from Valencia
- This light and creamy Spanish drink delivers subtle Mediterranean flavours of tiger nut, spice and citrus.
- 11.2 UK Units per bottle
- 0.4 UK Units per 25ml glass
- Please Drink Responsibly
- The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
- drinkaware.co.uk
- Gluten, nut & dairy free
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 700ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Soy Protein.
Tasting Notes
Alcohol Units
11.2
ABV
16% vol
Country
Spain
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Produced and bottled in Spain
Preparation and Usage
- For the perfect serve, chill, shake and pour over ice.
Name and address
- Produced and bottled by:
- DZ Licores, S.L.,
- C/ Silicio,
- 10 - Cartagena,
- Spain.
Importer address
- Cellar Trends Ltd,
- Swadlincote,
- Derbyshire,
- DE11 7BP.
Return to
- Cellar Trends Ltd,
- Swadlincote,
- Derbyshire,
- DE11 7BP.
Net Contents
700ml
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020