Licor 43 Horchata 700Ml

image 1 of Licor 43 Horchata 700Ml
Product Description

  • LICOR 43 HORCHATA 700ML
  • A creamy fusion of Licor 43 and traditional horchata from Valencia
  • This light and creamy Spanish drink delivers subtle Mediterranean flavours of tiger nut, spice and citrus.
  • 11.2 UK Units per bottle
  • 0.4 UK Units per 25ml glass
  • Please Drink Responsibly
  • The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
  • drinkaware.co.uk
  • Gluten, nut & dairy free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 700ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Soy Protein.

Tasting Notes

  • This light and creamy Spanish drink delivers subtle Mediterranean flavours of tiger nut, spice and citrus

Alcohol Units

11.2

ABV

16% vol

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Produced and bottled in Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • For the perfect serve, chill, shake and pour over ice.

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • DZ Licores, S.L.,
  • C/ Silicio,
  • 10 - Cartagena,
  • Spain.

Importer address

  • Cellar Trends Ltd,
  • Swadlincote,
  • Derbyshire,
  • DE11 7BP.

Net Contents

700ml

