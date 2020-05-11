By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Stryyk Not Gin Distilled Non Alcoholic Spirits 70cl

Stryyk Not Gin Distilled Non Alcoholic Spirits 70cl
£ 15.00
£21.43/litre

Offer

Product Description

  • STRYYK NOT GIN DISTILLED NON ALC SPIRIT 70CL
  • Not Gin is a delicious non-alcoholic alternative to London dry gin made from a combination of coriander, sage, basil and juniper.
  • Simply Stryyk your G&T, replace the gin in your favourite cocktail, or use it as the base for a new creation.
  • Stryyk, an alcohol-free, distilled herbal and botanical drink.
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Ingredients

Chilled Filtered Water, Glycerol, Natural Flavourings & Distillates, Acid: Phosphoric Acid, Preservatives: Sodium Benzoate & Potassium Sorbate

Storage

Store somewhere cool and dry, out of direct sunlight and once opened, drink within 12 weeks.Best before: see below

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:
Energy 26kJ/6kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 2.5g
of which sugars 0g
Protein 0g
Salt 0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

