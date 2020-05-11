Stryyk Not Gin Distilled Non Alcoholic Spirits 70cl
Product Description
- STRYYK NOT GIN DISTILLED NON ALC SPIRIT 70CL
- Not Gin is a delicious non-alcoholic alternative to London dry gin made from a combination of coriander, sage, basil and juniper.
- Simply Stryyk your G&T, replace the gin in your favourite cocktail, or use it as the base for a new creation.
- Stryyk, an alcohol-free, distilled herbal and botanical drink.
- Pack size: 70CL
Ingredients
Chilled Filtered Water, Glycerol, Natural Flavourings & Distillates, Acid: Phosphoric Acid, Preservatives: Sodium Benzoate & Potassium Sorbate
Storage
Store somewhere cool and dry, out of direct sunlight and once opened, drink within 12 weeks.Best before: see below
Net Contents
70cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml:
|Energy
|26kJ/6kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|2.5g
|of which sugars
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0g
