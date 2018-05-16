Product Description
- Jungle Formula Bite & Sting Patches 30 Pack
- What are Jungle Formula Bite & Sting Patches?
- Jungle Formula Bite & Sting Patches are transparent and contribute to relieving unpleasant sensations of itching caused by external agents. They create a mechanical barrier that prevents chafing and further irritation of the affected area.
- The natural active ingredients, such as Calendula and Zanthoxylum, have an effective soothing and refreshing action, providing relief to the affected area.
- Box
- 21 Pap
- Envelope
- 84 C/Pap
- Instant relief
- Up to 8 hours
- Contains natural ingredients
- No alcohol & ammonia
- Soothes the itch
- Dermatologically tested
- Transparent skin patch
Information
Ingredients
Acrylates Copolymer, Glycine Soja Oil, Vitis Vinifera Seed Oil, Linseed Acid, Propylene Glycol, Mentha Piperita Oil, Menthol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Zanthoxylum Bungeanum Fruit Extract, Lavandula Angustifolia Oil, Calendula Officinalis Extract, Limonene, Linalool
Storage
Store at room temperature, in a dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- 1. Cleanse and dry the affected area. Peel off a patch from the transparent backing. To prevent touching the patch with your fingers, use the side tab.
- 2. Apply the patch carefully on the affected area by holding the side tab between thumb and forefinger. Stick the patch halfway.
- 3. Carefully fold back the applicator with a piece of the patch and push against the applicator so it can be removed.
- 4. Keep the patch until the nuisance is gone. Do not exceed 8 hours of application per patch and apply a new patch if desired.
- Suitable for children from the ages of 3 years and over.
- For external use only.
- Single-use product.
Number of uses
30 Uses
Warnings
- Store out of the reach of children.
Distributor address
- Omega Pharma Ltd,
- 1st Floor,
- 32 Vauxhall Bridge Rd,
- London,
- SW1V 2SA,
- UK.
Return to
- Omega Pharma Ltd,
- 1st Floor,
- 32 Vauxhall Bridge Rd,
- London,
- SW1V 2SA,
- UK.
- www.jungleformula.co.uk
Lower age limit
3 Years
Safety information
Store out of the reach of children.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020