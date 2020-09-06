By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From Greek Style Yogurt 400G

1 Review
Tesco Free From Greek Style Yogurt 400G
£ 1.35
£0.34/100g
1/4 of a pot
  • Energy226kJ 54kcal
    3%
  • Fat3.3g
    5%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 226kJ / 54kcal

Product Description

  • Fermented plain Greek style soya yogurt alternative, with added calcium.
  • We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food so you can be sure you'll find something for any occasion
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Soya Bean (12%), Thickener (Pectin), Calcium Phosphate, Bacterial Culture.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, best within 5 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Preparation and Usage

  • Stir well before serving.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Lid. Recycle

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pot
Energy226kJ / 54kcal226kJ / 54kcal
Fat3.3g3.3g
Saturates0.5g0.5g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0.7g0.7g
Protein5.8g5.8g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Calcium120mg (15%NRV)120mg (15%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Not quite there

2 stars

A smaller, more expensive pot of the standard Tesco Free From yoghurt - perhaps with a little of the liquid strained out. Not the consistency of Greek style yogurt, but this is difficult to achieve with dairy free m*lks.

