Tesco Free From Greek Style Yogurt 400G

Not quite there
A smaller, more expensive pot of the standard Tesco Free From yoghurt - perhaps with a little of the liquid strained out. Not the consistency of Greek style yogurt, but this is difficult to achieve with dairy free m*lks.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 226kJ / 54kcal
INGREDIENTS: Water, Soya Bean (12%), Thickener (Pectin), Calcium Phosphate, Bacterial Culture.
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, best within 5 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.
Stir well before serving.
4 Servings
Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Lid. Recycle
400g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pot
|Energy
|226kJ / 54kcal
|226kJ / 54kcal
|Fat
|3.3g
|3.3g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.7g
|Protein
|5.8g
|5.8g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Calcium
|120mg (15%NRV)
|120mg (15%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
