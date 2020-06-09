By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kind Maple Glazed Pecan & Sea Salt 40G

Kind Maple Glazed Pecan & Sea Salt 40G
£ 1.30
£3.25/100g
1x = 40g
  • Energy934 kJ 226 kcal
    11%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2,335 kJ / 564 kcal

Product Description

  • Mixed nut (72%) bar with pecans (26%), maple syrup & sea salt
  • To find out why this belief inspired us to create the Kind® movement, visit our website www.kindsnacks.co.uk
  • Have you given KIND a try yet? Our delicious and nutritious snack bars are packed full of tasty whole nuts perfectly paired with ingredients you can see and pronounce. Our Maple Glazed Pecan & Sea Salt Snack Bar is packed full of delicious whole pecan, almonds and peanuts. All bound together with maple syrup and honey with sprinkle of sea salt. Our KIND Glazed Pecan & Sea Salt Snack Bar is also high in fibre to keep you going throughout the day.
  • Delicious & Nutritious Snack Bar - We never compromise on taste, our bars are always tasty and nutritious. The perfect blend!
  • High Nut Content - All KIND bars contain whole nuts - rich in healthy fats which are great to keep you going for longer. Our KIND Glazed Pecan & Sea Salt Snack Bar contains 73% nuts.
  • Gluten Free - Suitable for Coeliacs
  • No artificial additives - No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • High In Protein & Fibre
  • 72% nuts
  • Ingredients you can see and pronounce
  • High in fibre
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 40G
Information

Ingredients

Pecans, Almonds, Peanuts, Fructo-Oligosaccharide, Honey, Glucose Syrup, Rice Flour, Maple Syrup, Sea Salt, Natural Flavouring, Sugar, Chicory Root Fibre, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)

Allergy Information

  • May contain: other Nuts, Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeBest before: see front of pack

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 40 g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • GB: Kind Snacks UK Ltd,
  • P.O. Box 71086,
  • London,
  • SE1P 5HU.
  • IE: Kind Int. Ltd.,
  • Box 3856,

Return to

  • We'd love to hear what you think, get in touch at kindsnacks.co.uk
  • Dublin 4.
  • Get in touch at kindsnacks.ie

Net Contents

40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100 g/ 40 g (%*)
Energy 2,335 kJ / 564 kcal934 kJ / 226 kcal (11%)
Fat 45 g18 g (26%)
of which Saturates 4.0 g1.6 g (8%)
Carbohydrate 20 g8.0 g (3%)
of which Sugars 12 g5.0 g (6%)
Fibre 12 g4.9 g
Protein 15 g5.9 g (12%)
Salt 0.80 g0.32 g (5%)
Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 40 g--
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

