Kind Maple Glazed Pecan & Sea Salt 40G

Product Description
- Mixed nut (72%) bar with pecans (26%), maple syrup & sea salt
- To find out why this belief inspired us to create the Kind® movement, visit our website www.kindsnacks.co.uk
- Have you given KIND a try yet? Our delicious and nutritious snack bars are packed full of tasty whole nuts perfectly paired with ingredients you can see and pronounce. Our Maple Glazed Pecan & Sea Salt Snack Bar is packed full of delicious whole pecan, almonds and peanuts. All bound together with maple syrup and honey with sprinkle of sea salt. Our KIND Glazed Pecan & Sea Salt Snack Bar is also high in fibre to keep you going throughout the day.
- Delicious & Nutritious Snack Bar - We never compromise on taste, our bars are always tasty and nutritious. The perfect blend!
- High Nut Content - All KIND bars contain whole nuts - rich in healthy fats which are great to keep you going for longer. Our KIND Glazed Pecan & Sea Salt Snack Bar contains 73% nuts.
- Gluten Free - Suitable for Coeliacs
- No artificial additives - No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
High In Protein & Fibre
- 72% nuts
- Ingredients you can see and pronounce
- High in fibre
- Gluten free
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Kosher
- Pack size: 40G
- High in fibre
Information
Ingredients
Pecans, Almonds, Peanuts, Fructo-Oligosaccharide, Honey, Glucose Syrup, Rice Flour, Maple Syrup, Sea Salt, Natural Flavouring, Sugar, Chicory Root Fibre, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)
Allergy Information
- May contain: other Nuts, Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry placeBest before: see front of pack
Number of uses
Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 40 g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- GB: Kind Snacks UK Ltd,
- P.O. Box 71086,
- London,
- SE1P 5HU.
- IE: Kind Int. Ltd.,
- Box 3856,
Return to
- We'd love to hear what you think, get in touch at kindsnacks.co.uk
- GB: Kind Snacks UK Ltd,
- P.O. Box 71086,
- London,
- SE1P 5HU.
- IE: Kind Int. Ltd.,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- Get in touch at kindsnacks.ie
Net Contents
40g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100 g
|/ 40 g (%*)
|Energy
|2,335 kJ / 564 kcal
|934 kJ / 226 kcal (11%)
|Fat
|45 g
|18 g (26%)
|of which Saturates
|4.0 g
|1.6 g (8%)
|Carbohydrate
|20 g
|8.0 g (3%)
|of which Sugars
|12 g
|5.0 g (6%)
|Fibre
|12 g
|4.9 g
|Protein
|15 g
|5.9 g (12%)
|Salt
|0.80 g
|0.32 g (5%)
|Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 40 g
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
