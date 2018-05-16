Arctic Coffee Caramel Latte 330Ml

Product Description
- Caramel Flavour Coffee Milk Drink
- For more information, visit www.rainforest-alliance.org
- Voted Product of the Year# - Consumer Survey of Product Innovation 2021
- #Café Latte - Winner Iced Coffee Category Survey of 9,865 people by Kantar
- The Cool Arctic Story
- Okay, so maybe we didn't quite have to go to the arctic, but we did go half way round the world and back to find just the right Arabica beans to blend with our highly prized Devonshire milk, which we think is the key to our deliciously rich and creamy latte. It's the perfect all day blend!
- Extreme...ly Refreshing
- Caffeine Content 34mg/100ml
- Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature - Coffee
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C014047
- Strength - 2
- Roasted Arabica Bean
- Deliciously Rich and Creamy
- Made with <2% Fat British Milk
- Red Tractor - Certified Milk
- High Temperature Pasteurised
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 330ML
Information
Ingredients
1.8% Fat Milk (76%), Arabica Coffee (Water, Natural Coffee Extract*) (20%), Sugar, Stabilisers (Cellulose, Cellulose Gum), Natural Flavourings, Sodium Phosphate, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, *100% of the Coffee in this Caramel Latte comes from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms, helping protect wildlife, the environment, farm workers and their familles
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep Me CoolDon't freeze me. Keep me chilled at between 0-5°C. Store upright and shake me gently before enjoying. Once opened, use me within 3 days and always by the 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced and packed in the UK using British milk
Number of uses
This carton contains one 330ml serving
Name and address
- The Roasting Room,
- Crediton Dairy Ltd,
- Church Lane,
- Crediton,
- Devon,
- EX17 2AH.
Return to
- www.arcticicedcoffee.co.uk
Net Contents
330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|253kJ/60kcal
|Fat
|1.5g
|of which saturates
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|8.7g
|of which sugars
|8.0g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|Protein
|2.9g
|Salt
|0.21g
