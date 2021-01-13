Fibre One Lemon Drizzle Reduced Sugar Squares 5 X 24G

- Energy357 kJ 86 kcal4%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1488 kJ /
Product Description
- High in fibre bar with lemon flavour pieces (10%) and lemon flavour drizzle (7%).
- 5 individually wrapped lemon drizzle squares. Deliciously satisfying.
- Irresistibly great taste, WOW!
- All for 90 calories. Guilt-free indulgence.
- High in fibre
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 120G
- High in fibre
Information
Ingredients
Chicory Root Extract, Wheat Flour, Lemon Flavour Pieces (Palm Fat, Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Potato Starch, Chicory Root Extract, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Acid (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Colour (Lutein)), Vegetable Fats and Oils (Palm, Sunflower), Fructose, Wheat Fibre, Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Water, Egg White Powder, Whole Milk Powder, Potato Starch, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Acids (Malic Acid, Citric Acid), Skimmed Milk Powder, Flavourings, Thickeners (Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Fully Hydrogenated Palm Oil, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Colour (Lutein), Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract)
Allergy Information
- May contain Tree Nuts and Soy.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.For best before date see bottom of the pack.
Preparation and Usage
- When increasing fibre intake do so gradually and remember to drink plenty of water.
Number of uses
Contains 5 portions.
Name and address
- Made for:
- General Mills International Sàrl,
- Switzerland.
- General Mills UK,
- PO Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
Return to
- General Mills UK,
- PO Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1YT,
- UK.
- Your comments and questions are welcome.
- Careline: 08000 304 753 (UK)
- 1800 535 115 (ROI)
- www.fibreone.co.uk
Net Contents
5 x 24g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|1 × Bar (24g)
|%* (24g)
|Energy
|1488 kJ /
|357 kcal /
|-
|357 kcal
|86 kcal
|4%
|Fat
|13.5 g
|3.2 g
|5%
|of which saturates
|7.9 g
|1.9 g
|9%
|Carbohydrate
|46.5 g
|11.2 g
|4%
|of which sugars
|22.8 g
|5.5 g
|6%
|Fibre
|23.0 g
|5.5 g
|-
|Protein
|3.6 g
|0.9 g
|2%
|Salt
|0.95 g
|0.23 g
|4%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 5 portions
|-
|-
|-
