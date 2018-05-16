Kettle Chips Thai Sweet Chilli 150G

- Energy629 kJ 151 kcal8%
- Fat7.9g11%
- Saturates0.8g4%
- Sugars0.8g<1%
- Salt0.28g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2098 kJ / 502 kcal
Product Description
- Hand Cooked Potato Chips with Thai Sweet Chilli Flavour Seasoning.
- 100% of our Potatoes are British, most from 30 miles of our Norfolk home*
- *Where supply allows
- A sweet and yet savoury flavour with a spicy kick. Our Thai Sweet Chilli KETTLE® Chips emulate the authentic flavours and aroma of an Asian market, paired with our signature quality and crunch.
- Since the inception of KETTLE® chips, over 30 years ago, our seasonings have been developed by a real chef, hand cooked in small batches and quality checked along every step of the way. The result is our range of snacks and a treat worth having.
- Green Dot
- Sorry this packaging is currently not recyclable
- KETTLE® and other trademarks used on this packaging belong to S-L Snacks National, LLC and are used under licence. Copyright © S-L Snacks National, LLC 1993-2017
- Hand cooked in Norfolk
- An adventurous one
- Authentically sweet with a fiery steak
- We're all about real food ingredients
- We hand cook in small batches to guarantee great crunch every time!
- Deliciously tasty & gluten-free
- Absolutely nothing artificial
- No artificial flavours, MSG or colours
- These chips are suitable for: vegan friendly, vegetarians
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
Select Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Sugar, Sea Salt, Dried Yeast Extract, Dried Onion, Dried Garlic, Dried Spirit Vinegar, Ground Chilli, Dried Tamari Soy Sauce (Soy Beans, Salt, Spirit Vinegar), Dried Coriander, Dried Red Bell Pepper, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Ground Fennel, Dried Lemon Juice, Natural Flavouring, Cayenne Chilli Extract, Dried Liquorice, Habanero Chilli Extract, Ground Star Anise, Paprika Extract
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from bright light.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Number of uses
This pack contains 5 servings of 30g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
Name and address
- Kettle Foods Ltd,
- Barnard Rd,
- Bowthorpe,
- Norwich,
- NR5 9JP,
- UK.
- We'd love to hear from you.
- 0800 616996
- www.kettlechips.co.uk
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2098 kJ / 502 kcal
|Fat
|26.4g
|of which Saturates
|2.8g
|Carbohydrate
|56.5g
|of which Sugars
|2.7g
|Fibre
|4.9g
|Protein
|7.1g
|Salt
|0.94g
|This pack contains 5 servings of 30g
|-
