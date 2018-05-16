By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Flipz Strawberry Cheesecake Coated Pretzels 90G

Flipz Strawberry Cheesecake Coated Pretzels 90G
£ 1.50
£1.67/100g

Product Description

  • Strawberry Cheesecake Flavour coated Pretzels
  • Flippin' Awesome!
  • Whenever hunger strikes, make sure you've got Flipz® nearby! Flipz are the most flippin' awesome snack ever! That's because they combine crunchy salted pretzels with smooth, Strawberry Cheesecake Flavour Coating for an outrageous anytime snack. Anytime is the right time for a Flippin' Awesome snack!
  • Flipz ® is a Registered Trade Mark of Star Brands North America, Inc. and is used under license.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 90G

Information

Ingredients

Strawberry Cheesecake Flavour Coating (66%) [Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Palm), Dried Whole Milk, Dried Skimmed Milk, Colour (Beetroot Red), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavourings, Vegetable Extract, Acid (Citric Acid)], Wheat Flour, Salt, Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanuts, Nuts, Egg.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container.

Number of uses

Typical number of servings per pack: 4

Name and address

  • (UK): Flipz,
  • P.O. Box 8026,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 9AE,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Tel: Freephone (Mon-Fri 9am-5pm) UK 0800 456 1372, Republic of Ireland 1800 409317
  • Mail:
  • Flipz,
  • Consumer Services,
  • P.O. Box 8026,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 9AE,
  • UK.
  • Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving (22g)
Energy 2049 kJ / 488 kcal451 kJ / 107 kcal
Fat 20.6g4.5g
of which saturates 16.0g3.5g
Carbohydrate 67.3g14.8g
of which sugars 41.6g9.2g
Fibre 0.9g0.2g
Protein 8.0g1.8g
Salt 1.4g0.3g
Typical number of servings per pack: 4--

