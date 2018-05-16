Flipz Strawberry Cheesecake Coated Pretzels 90G

Product Description
- Strawberry Cheesecake Flavour coated Pretzels
- Flippin' Awesome!
- Whenever hunger strikes, make sure you've got Flipz® nearby! Flipz are the most flippin' awesome snack ever! That's because they combine crunchy salted pretzels with smooth, Strawberry Cheesecake Flavour Coating for an outrageous anytime snack. Anytime is the right time for a Flippin' Awesome snack!
- Flipz ® is a Registered Trade Mark of Star Brands North America, Inc. and is used under license.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 90G
Information
Ingredients
Strawberry Cheesecake Flavour Coating (66%) [Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Palm), Dried Whole Milk, Dried Skimmed Milk, Colour (Beetroot Red), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavourings, Vegetable Extract, Acid (Citric Acid)], Wheat Flour, Salt, Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Peanuts, Nuts, Egg.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container.
Number of uses
Typical number of servings per pack: 4
Name and address
- (UK): Flipz,
- P.O. Box 8026,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- Leicestershire,
- LE65 9AE,
- UK.
Return to
- Tel: Freephone (Mon-Fri 9am-5pm) UK 0800 456 1372, Republic of Ireland 1800 409317
- Mail:
- Flipz,
- Consumer Services,
- P.O. Box 8026,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- Leicestershire,
- LE65 9AE,
- UK.
- Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com
Net Contents
90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving (22g)
|Energy
|2049 kJ / 488 kcal
|451 kJ / 107 kcal
|Fat
|20.6g
|4.5g
|of which saturates
|16.0g
|3.5g
|Carbohydrate
|67.3g
|14.8g
|of which sugars
|41.6g
|9.2g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.2g
|Protein
|8.0g
|1.8g
|Salt
|1.4g
|0.3g
