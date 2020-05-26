By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Roseline Aop Prestige Cotes De Provence 75Cl

image 1 of Roseline Aop Prestige Cotes De Provence 75Cl
£ 15.00
£15.00/75cl

New

Product Description

  • Roseline AOP Prestige Cotes De Provence 75cl
  • Green Dot
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Bright and pale in colour with an intense bouquet of red fruits and hints of citrus. On the palate, the wine is lively and expressive with a long finish.

Region of Origin

Provence

Wine Colour

Rosé

ABV

13% vol

Producer

SAS ROSELINE DIFFUSION - LES ARCS SUR ARGENS 83460 France

Type of Closure

Other

Wine Maker

Marco Bealessio

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Cinsault, RedGrapeBlend

Vinification Details

  • Grapes are pressed gently with pneumatic presses to keep the tannins supple. The must is then settled to give a clear juice prior to alcoholic fermentation. Temperatures are kept at 16-18°C throughout alcoholic fermentation, which takes 10 to 14 days. After this stage the wine is drawn from coarse lees then refrigerated, to block malolactic fermentation and keep it clear. Bottled by SAS Roseline Diffusion with the greatest care in an inert atmosphere.

History

  • Roseline Prestige is our latest creation, from a blend of the best AOP Côtes de Provence wines. The design of the bottle, elegant and refined, has obtained several distinctions.

Regional Information

  • Grapes are harvested at night, from the end of August to the end of September. We select bunches to control yields then remove leaves to make sure every bunch receives maximum sun exposure.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Product of France

Name and address

  • Roseline Diffusion Négociant,
  • 83460 Les Arcs sur Argens,
  • France.

Return to

  • Roseline Diffusion Négociant,
  • 83460 Les Arcs sur Argens,
  • France.
  • www.sainte-roseline.com

Net Contents

75cl

