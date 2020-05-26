Roseline Aop Prestige Cotes De Provence 75Cl
New
Product Description
- Roseline AOP Prestige Cotes De Provence 75cl
- Green Dot
- Pack size: 75CL
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Bright and pale in colour with an intense bouquet of red fruits and hints of citrus. On the palate, the wine is lively and expressive with a long finish.
Region of Origin
Provence
Wine Colour
Rosé
ABV
13% vol
Producer
SAS ROSELINE DIFFUSION - LES ARCS SUR ARGENS 83460 France
Type of Closure
Other
Wine Maker
Marco Bealessio
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Cinsault, RedGrapeBlend
Vinification Details
- Grapes are pressed gently with pneumatic presses to keep the tannins supple. The must is then settled to give a clear juice prior to alcoholic fermentation. Temperatures are kept at 16-18°C throughout alcoholic fermentation, which takes 10 to 14 days. After this stage the wine is drawn from coarse lees then refrigerated, to block malolactic fermentation and keep it clear. Bottled by SAS Roseline Diffusion with the greatest care in an inert atmosphere.
History
- Roseline Prestige is our latest creation, from a blend of the best AOP Côtes de Provence wines. The design of the bottle, elegant and refined, has obtained several distinctions.
Regional Information
- Grapes are harvested at night, from the end of August to the end of September. We select bunches to control yields then remove leaves to make sure every bunch receives maximum sun exposure.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year
Produce of
Product of France
Name and address
- Roseline Diffusion Négociant,
- 83460 Les Arcs sur Argens,
- France.
Return to
- Roseline Diffusion Négociant,
- 83460 Les Arcs sur Argens,
- France.
- www.sainte-roseline.com
Net Contents
75cl
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020