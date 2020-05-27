Nescafe Dolce Gusto Latte Macchiato 16 Caps 183.2G
Offer
Product Description
- Roast and ground coffee & whole milk powder with sugar.
- More information on:
- www.dolce-gusto.co.uk
- www.dolce-gusto.ie
- Discover the spectacular NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® Latte Macchiato. Milkier than Cappuccino, this layered Italian icon is a blend of hot milk, smooth coffee and voluptuous froth.
- The box contains 16 capsules (8 coffee capsules and 8 milk capsules) designed for NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® capsule coffee machines for you to prepare 8 mugs of Latte Macchiato.
- WORLD-CLASS PREMIUM COFFEE ORIGINS
- Our talented coffee creators have perfected the NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® Latte macchiato two capsule recipe: one capsule for the espresso, a special blend of both smooth and fruity South American Arabica premium coffee beans, and one capsule for the frothy whole milk.
- PROFESSIONAL QUALITY COFFEE SYSTEM
- Create professional quality coffees with a thick velvety crema, thanks to the machine's high pressure (up to 15 bars).
- AROMA FRESHNESS PROTECTION
- With our hermetically sealed capsules, which preserve coffee freshness, you'll enjoy rich aromatic mugs every time.
- OVER 30 COFFEE CREATIONS
- With NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® you can enjoy over 30 premium coffee creations, whether you like your coffee short or long, black or white. Enjoy a choice of bold Ristretto, intense Espresso, aromatic Lungo and full-bodied Grande or frothy Cappuccino, smooth Latte Macchiato, or even hot chocolate, teas, and cold beverages.
- Packed in a protective atmosphere.
- Green Dot
- Recyclable Carton
- Nutritional Compass®
- ®Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- NESCAFÉ Dolce Gusto Latte Macchiato
- Milkier than Cappuccino
- Layered Italian icon
- Unique blend of hot milk, smooth coffee and voluptuous froth
- Pack size: 183.2G
Information
Ingredients
Whole Milk Powder (89, 9%), Sugar (10, 1%)
Allergy Information
- May contain Soya.
Storage
Store in a clean, cool and dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Easy to prepare
- Simply slide the milk capsule first and then the coffee capsule into your NESCAFÉ® Dolce
- Gusto® machine. Your Latte Macchiato will be ready right away.
Number of uses
Pack contains 8 servings
Name and address
- Nestlé UK Ltd,
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
Return to
- Good to talk
- UK Tel 0800 707 60 66
- IRE Tel 00800 63785385
- Nestlé UK Ltd,
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- City West,
- Dublin 24.
- dolce-gusto.com
Net Contents
183.2g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 100 ml
|Per 220 ml
|Energy
|1760 kJ
|188 kJ
|413 kJ
|-
|422 kcal
|45 kcal
|99 kcal 5%*
|Fat
|22,1 g
|2,3 g
|5,1 g 7%*
|of which saturates
|12,9 g
|1,4 g
|3,0 g 15%*
|Carbohydrate
|28,3 g
|3,1 g
|6,9 g 3%*
|of which sugars
|28,3 g
|3,1 g
|6,9 g 8%*
|Fibre
|11,3 g
|0,9 g
|2,0 g -
|Protein
|19,3 g
|2,1 g
|4,6 g 9%*
|Salt
|0,48 g
|0,05 g
|0,12 g 2%*
|*RI- Reference Intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Pack contains 8 servings
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020