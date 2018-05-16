By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Shaken Udder Strawberries & Clotted Cream Milkshake 750Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Shaken Udder Strawberries & Clotted Cream Milkshake 750Ml
£ 2.20
£0.29/100ml

New

Product Description

  • High Temperature Pasteurised Milk Drink with Strawberries & Rodda's Clotted Cream
  • Parading its pips on the outside, Britain's best berry earned its name from farmers stuffing straw around their plants.
  • We've blended these scrumptious strawberries in a bottle with Rodda's divine Cornish clotted cream!
  • Enjoy, Howie & Jodie!
  • We believe in supporting British produce which is why we only use the best British milk.
  • Our Journey
  • Howie & Jodie met & discovered their mutual milk addiction
  • They started creating delicious milkshake recipes at home...
  • Shaken Udder was born!
  • At festivals their milkshakes became a big hit.
  • Shaken Udder fans demanded their milkshake fix all year round, so the duo launched their bottled range onto retail shelves!
  • Love the Udder®
  • Discover delicious dairy
  • Uber udder
  • Made with real Rodda's Cornish clotted cream
  • Less than 5% added sugar
  • Good source of calcium and protein
  • Gluten free
  • Milkshake with no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 750ML
  • Good source of calcium and protein

Information

Ingredients

Semi Skimmed Milk (89%), Sugar, Strawberry Puree (4%), Roddas Clotted Cream (1.6%) Milk, Stabilisers (Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan), Natural Flavourings, Natural Colouring (Beetroot Concentrate)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated at 0-5°C. Once opened consume within 2 days.Do not exceed the use by date. See Neck of Bottle for Use By

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake to Awake!

Number of uses

This pack contains 3 servings of 250ml

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Shaken Udder Ltd,
  • Heathwell Farm,
  • Simpsons Lane,
  • Tiptree,
  • CO5 0PP.

Return to

  • Keep in Touch
Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 250mlRI*
Energy:291kJ (69kcal)
Fat 2.0g
of which saturates 1.3g
Carbohydrates9.2g
of which sugars 9.1g
Protein 3.1g
Salt 0.1g
Vitamin B2 Riboflavin0.23mg0.58mg41%
Vitamin B12 0.9µg2.2µg88%
Calcium 117mg293mg37%
Vitamins & Minerals---
37% RI* calcium per 250ml serving---
* Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kj/2000kcal)---

