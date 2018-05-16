By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Annabel Karmel Creamy Chicken Pie Wit Veggie Sauce 200G

£ 1.75
£0.88/100g

New

Product Description

  • Cooked chicken pieces in a creamy sauce with vegetables, topped with a Cheddar cheese, potato and carrot mash.
  • Leek, Potato, Carrot, Onion
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Cooked Potato (23%) (Potato, Water), Cooked Carrot (23%) (Carrot, Water), Water, Cooked Chicken (12%) (Chicken, Salt), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (4.5%), Onion (3.5%), Carrot, Cream (Milk), Leeks (1.5%), Modified Maize Starch, Semi-Skimmed Milk, Peas, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Vegetable Bouillon [Salt, Dried Glucose Syrup, Potato Starch, Dried Vegetables (Onion, Carrot, Leek), Yeast Extract (Yeast Extract, Salt), Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Turmeric, Parsley, Black Pepper], Lemon Juice, Parsley, Thyme, Oregano, Ground White Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozen and use within the date shown on front of pack. Once opened use within 48 hours. Do not refreeze once thawed.For best before date see front of pack.

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove all bones, some may still remain.
  • Children should always be supervised whilst they are eating.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper meal
Energy333kJ/79kcal666kJ/158kcal
Fat2.9g5.8g
of which saturates1.6g3.2g
Carbohydrates7.3g14.6g
of which sugars1.3g2.6g
Fibre1.2g2.4g
Protein5.4g10.8g
Salt0.30g0.60g
Sodium0.12g0.24g
Pack contains one 200g serving: Fruit and veg portions are based on a child's 40g portion size--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove all bones, some may still remain. Children should always be supervised whilst they are eating.

