Annabel Karmel Creamy Chicken Pie Wit Veggie Sauce 200G
Product Description
- Cooked chicken pieces in a creamy sauce with vegetables, topped with a Cheddar cheese, potato and carrot mash.
- Leek, Potato, Carrot, Onion
- Pack size: 200G
Ingredients
Cooked Potato (23%) (Potato, Water), Cooked Carrot (23%) (Carrot, Water), Water, Cooked Chicken (12%) (Chicken, Salt), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (4.5%), Onion (3.5%), Carrot, Cream (Milk), Leeks (1.5%), Modified Maize Starch, Semi-Skimmed Milk, Peas, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Vegetable Bouillon [Salt, Dried Glucose Syrup, Potato Starch, Dried Vegetables (Onion, Carrot, Leek), Yeast Extract (Yeast Extract, Salt), Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Turmeric, Parsley, Black Pepper], Lemon Juice, Parsley, Thyme, Oregano, Ground White Pepper
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
Storage
Keep frozen and use within the date shown on front of pack. Once opened use within 48 hours. Do not refreeze once thawed.For best before date see front of pack.
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove all bones, some may still remain.
- Children should always be supervised whilst they are eating.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per meal
|Energy
|333kJ/79kcal
|666kJ/158kcal
|Fat
|2.9g
|5.8g
|of which saturates
|1.6g
|3.2g
|Carbohydrates
|7.3g
|14.6g
|of which sugars
|1.3g
|2.6g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|2.4g
|Protein
|5.4g
|10.8g
|Salt
|0.30g
|0.60g
|Sodium
|0.12g
|0.24g
|Pack contains one 200g serving: Fruit and veg portions are based on a child's 40g portion size
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove all bones, some may still remain. Children should always be supervised whilst they are eating.
