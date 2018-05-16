Walls 6 Ready Baked Pork Sausage 240G

- Energy1068kJ 257kcal13%
- Fat17g24%
- Saturates6.5g33%
- Sugars1.4g2%
- Salt1.4g23%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Cooked Pork Sausages
- Enjoyed by Britain for over 230 years
- Pack size: 240G
Information
Ingredients
Pork (60%), Water, Rusk (Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin, Salt, Raising Agent (E503)), Seasoning (Flavourings, Stabilisers (E450), Salt, Onion Powder, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Preservative: Sodium Metabisulphite, Yeast Extract, Herb (Sage), Colour (E120), Antioxidant (E300), Rapeseed Oil), Potato Starch, Soya Protein Concentrate, Dextrose, Wheat Fibre, Casings made with Beef Collagen
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C.Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase but not later than 2 days before use by date and use within 1 month. Twin packed for extra freshness. Once twin pack is opened consume within 2 days and no later than date shown. Once product has been defrosted do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: You can enjoy cold, but for the ultimate Wall's experience heat from chilled
Please ensure that these sausages are piping hot throughout before serving. Remove sausages from box and film sleeve.
Allow sausages to stand for 1 minute before serving.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Number of uses
This pack contains 3 servings
Warnings
- Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Name and address
- Kerry Foods Ltd,
- Egham,
- Surrey,
- TW20 8HY.
Return to
- Kerry Foods Ltd,
- Egham,
- Surrey,
- TW20 8HY.
- Careline UK inc. NI: 0800 783 4321
- Careline Ireland: 1850 924 632
Net Contents
240g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 2 Sausages (80g)
|% RI* per serving
|RI* for an average adult
|Energy kJ
|1161kJ
|929kJ
|11%
|8400 kJ
|kcal
|279kcal
|223kcal
|11%
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|19g
|15g
|21%
|70g
|of which saturates
|7.1g
|5.7g
|29%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|15g
|12g
|of which sugars
|1.6g
|1.3g
|1%
|90g
|Protein
|12g
|10g
|Salt
|1.5g
|1.2g
|20%
|6g
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8200kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
