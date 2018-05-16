By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Walls 6 Ready Baked Pork Sausage 240G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Walls 6 Ready Baked Pork Sausage 240G
£ 2.50
£10.42/kg
2 sausages (92g) contain
  • Energy1068kJ 257kcal
    13%
  • Fat17g
    24%
  • Saturates6.5g
    33%
  • Sugars1.4g
    2%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Cooked Pork Sausages
  • Enjoyed by Britain for over 230 years
  • Pack size: 240G

Information

Ingredients

Pork (60%), Water, Rusk (Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin, Salt, Raising Agent (E503)), Seasoning (Flavourings, Stabilisers (E450), Salt, Onion Powder, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Preservative: Sodium Metabisulphite, Yeast Extract, Herb (Sage), Colour (E120), Antioxidant (E300), Rapeseed Oil), Potato Starch, Soya Protein Concentrate, Dextrose, Wheat Fibre, Casings made with Beef Collagen

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C.Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase but not later than 2 days before use by date and use within 1 month. Twin packed for extra freshness. Once twin pack is opened consume within 2 days and no later than date shown. Once product has been defrosted do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: You can enjoy cold, but for the ultimate Wall's experience heat from chilled
Please ensure that these sausages are piping hot throughout before serving. Remove sausages from box and film sleeve.
Allow sausages to stand for 1 minute before serving.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Number of uses

This pack contains 3 servings

Warnings

  • Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Kerry Foods Ltd,
  • Egham,
  • Surrey,
  • TW20 8HY.

Return to

  • Kerry Foods Ltd,
  • Egham,
  • Surrey,
  • TW20 8HY.
  • Careline UK inc. NI: 0800 783 4321
  • Careline Ireland: 1850 924 632

Net Contents

240g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 2 Sausages (80g)% RI* per servingRI* for an average adult
Energy kJ1161kJ929kJ11%8400 kJ
kcal279kcal223kcal11%2000 kcal
Fat 19g15g21%70g
of which saturates 7.1g5.7g29%20g
Carbohydrate 15g12g
of which sugars 1.6g1.3g1%90g
Protein 12g10g
Salt 1.5g1.2g20%6g
This pack contains 3 servings----
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8200kJ / 2000 kcal)----

Safety information

View more safety information

Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Pre Pack Broccoli 350G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£1.63/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here