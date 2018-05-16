By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tango Orange 12 X 330Ml

Tango Orange 12 X 330Ml
£ 3.75
£0.10/100ml

New

Per 330ml:
  • Energy264kJ 63kcal
    3%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars14g
    16%
  • Salt0.20g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 80kJ/19kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated Orange Soft Drink with Sugar and Sweeteners.
  • Tango is bursting with Tang!
  • Expect your taste buds to explode with our delicious flavour range, enjoy the taste of original Orange flavour or try our sugar free range: Tango Orange, Tango Strawberry & Watermelon & Tango Tropical.
  • Providing the ultimate burst of flavour, each product is packed with of that distinctive ‘tang' which we all know and love.
  • So open that ring pull or twist that cap and unleash that burst of tangy refreshment. Time to Tango.
  • Contains a Source of Phenylalanine.
  • Recycle with bags at larger stores - Check Locally Kerbside
  • Tango and the Tango device are registered trade marks of Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 3.96L

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Orange Fruit from Concentrate (5%), Sugar, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Natural Orange Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Saccharin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Natural Colour (Carotenes)

Storage

Best Before End: See Base of Cans.

Number of uses

Pack contains 12 servings of 330ml

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINERS, HANDLE WITH CARE.

Name and address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,

Net Contents

12 x 330ml ℮

