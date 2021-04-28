Nando's Peri Peri Garlic Sauce 500G
Product Description
- Peri-Peri Sauce Garlic
- nandos.co.uk/products
- Garlic is many things, but it isn't subtle. Just like this sauce, a blend of Peri-Peri (African Bird's Eye Chilli) with its sweet waves of garlicky goodness. If you're on a first date, pour this on both your plates. You'll thank us later.
- We like your style. This no-nonsense sized bottle of Peri-Peri sauce is ready to smother everything in its wake with delicious flavour. Chicken is just the start.
- Also check out our Perinaise and other Peri-Peri products for dipping, cooking and spicing up your snacks and meals.
- Chilli rating - medium
- Shared with love
- No looking back
- Gluten-free
- No artificial colour, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Halal
- Kosher
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Distilled Vinegar, Onion Puree (11%), Salt, Lemon Puree (5%), Garlic Puree (4%), Sunflower Seed Oil, Spices (Cayenne Pepper, African Bird's Eye Chilli, Paprika), Green Chilli, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Propylene Glycol Alginate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Rosemary Extract
Storage
Best Before: See Date Printed On NeckOnce opened, keep refrigerated and use within 3 months.
Produce of
Born in South Africa. Made in the Netherlands
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before use. The bottle too.
Number of uses
Servings per bottler: 25, Serving size: 20g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Importer address
- All About Food,
- The Tree House,
- Skelmersdale,
- WN8 9TG.
Return to
- All About Food,
- The Tree House,
- Skelmersdale,
- WN8 9TG.
- grocery@nandos.co.uk
Net Contents
500g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Average Quantity per 100g
|Average Quantity per Serving
|Energy
|206 kJ /
|41kJ /
|-
|49 kcal
|10 kcal
|Fat
|3.0 g
|0.6 g
|of which saturates
|0.3 g
|0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|4.2 g
|0.8 g
|of which sugars
|4.1 g
|0.8 g
|Protein
|0.8 g
|0.2 g
|Salt
|5.1 g
|1.0 g
|Serving per bottle: 25
|-
|-
|Serving size: 20g
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021