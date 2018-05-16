By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Yop Strawberry Drinkable Yogurt 4 X 180G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Yop Strawberry Drinkable Yogurt 4 X 180G
£ 2.00
£0.28/100g

New

Per 100g
  • Energy277 kJ 65 kcal
    -%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100 g

Product Description

  • Strawberry Flavour Drinking Yogurt
  • Yop it's in you
  • Who said there is only one path to success?
  • In 1969, the organisers of the legendary Woodstock Music Festival expected 50,000 attendees. However, more than 2 million people attended where the event became a symbol of hippy culture.
  • Yop is a drinking yogurt providing a source of Calcium and Vitamin D with no colours or artificial flavourings.
  • A perfect snack with a taste that teens will love!
  • A unique coating texture that's filling. It is a food that you can drink. No limits.
  • Available in 6 refreshing flavours including strawberry, other on-the-go and 500g bottles.
  • Sell only as a 4-bottle pack
  • Recycle everything!
  • Plastic Cap, Bottle & Cardboard to recycle
  • A fun and tasty snack
  • Source of calcium
  • No artificial flavours
  • Pack size: 720G
  • Source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Cream (Milk), Lactic Cultures (Milk)), Sugar 7.9%, Natural Flavouring, Milk Mineral Concentrate, Vitamin D

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated 2-5°C

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before opening

Number of uses

One bottle contains 1 portion

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Colours

Name and address

  • Yoplait UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 1128,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 9XU.
  • Yoplait Ireland Ltd.,
  • Unit 16A,

Return to

  • Want to discuss?
  • Yoplait UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 1128,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 9XU.
  • Consumer careline: 0800 358 0401
  • Yoplait Ireland Ltd.,
  • Unit 16A,
  • Fonthill Industrial Park,
  • Clondalkin,
  • Dublin 22,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

4 x 180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 180 g
Energy kJ277 kJ498 kJ
Energy kcal65 kcal118 kcal
Fat 0.8 g1.4 g
of which saturates 0.5 g1.0 g
Carbohydrate 10.6 g19.0 g
of which sugars 10.5 g19.0 g
Protein 3.0 g5.4 g
Salt 0.12 g0.22 g
Calcium 120 mg 15 % RI*216 mg 27 % RI*
Vitamin D 0.75 µg 15 % RI*1.35 µg 27 % RI*
*RI : Reference Intake--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Strawberries 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here