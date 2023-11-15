We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Kitchen Towel 4 Roll

2.5(99)
Write a review

£4.40

£1.10/100sht

strong & absorbent for everyday cleaning 400 sheets per pack 4 rollsstrong & absorbent for everyday cleaning 400 sheets per pack 4 rollsKitchen towel - 4 rolls. Tesco kitchen towels have been developed to be strong and absorbent enough for your everyday household needs. From cleaning surfaces to mopping up spills; Tesco kitchen towels are the simple and hygienic solution for a variety of household tasks and chores. Now uses less packaging We have shrunk our cardboard tube, but kept the same number of sheets, giving you the same great quality and less plastic wrapping. This saves valuable storage space and means less lorries are needed to deliver the product. less packaging! less lorries! uses less space! R REDUCE Same amount of sheets but in less packaging, to reduce our packaging weight by 17% 4 rolls 2 ply kitchen towels. Average 100 sheets per roll. The Forest Stewardship Council (R) (FSC(R)) logo guarantees that you are supporting responsible forest management. Buying products marked with the FSC logo ensures they have been made with forest-based materials from well managed forests and recycled materials. FSC certification helps take care of forests and the people and wildlife who call them home. OUR PROMISE We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm. CARD Recycle FILM Don't recycle at home Recycle with bags at large supermarket
Pack size: 400SHT

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Net Contents

4 rolls

Preparation and Usage

Do not flush.

