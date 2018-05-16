Whitworths Apricot Slices 4 X 25G

Product Description
- Dried Apricot Slices
- Discover the full range at
- www.whithworths.co.uk
- Facebook and Instagram /whitworthsuk
- Giving you a true taste of sunshine, our ready to be enjoyed fruity apricot slices are good by nature and good for you too. Full of fibre and lots of natural goodness, they're perfectly portioned to be enjoyed any time you want.
- Theres lots of great ways to eat a little healthier everyday...
- High in fibre
- Good by nature, good for you
- Perfectly portioned
- Perfect for lunch boxes
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 100G
- High in fibre
Information
Ingredients
Dried Apricot (99.8%), Sulphur Dioxide
Allergy Information
- Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Warnings
- WARNING:
- Although every care has been taken to remove apricot stones, some may remain.
Name and address
- Whitworths Ltd,
- Orchard House,
- Irthlingborough,
- Northants,
- NN9 5DB.
Return to
- Got a question or some feedback?
- Call us on 01933 654340
- Consumer Care,
- Whitworths Ltd,
- Orchard House,
- Irthlingborough,
- Northants,
- NN9 5DB.
Net Contents
4 x 25g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|25g serving
|Energy
|674kJ
|169kJ
|-
|158kcal
|40kcal
|Fat
|0.6g
|0.2g
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|36.5g
|9.1g
|of which sugars*
|36.5g
|9.1g
|Fibre
|7.2g
|1.8g
|Protein
|4.0g
|1.0g
|Salt
|0.04g
|0.01g
|*Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
Safety information
WARNING: Although every care has been taken to remove apricot stones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020