Whitworths Apricot Slices 4 X 25G

Product Description

  • Dried Apricot Slices
  • Discover the full range at
  • www.whithworths.co.uk
  • Facebook and Instagram /whitworthsuk
  • Giving you a true taste of sunshine, our ready to be enjoyed fruity apricot slices are good by nature and good for you too. Full of fibre and lots of natural goodness, they're perfectly portioned to be enjoyed any time you want.
  • Theres lots of great ways to eat a little healthier everyday...
  • High in fibre
  • Good by nature, good for you
  • Perfectly portioned
  • Perfect for lunch boxes
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 100G
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Dried Apricot (99.8%), Sulphur Dioxide

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Warnings

  • WARNING:
  • Although every care has been taken to remove apricot stones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Whitworths Ltd,
  • Orchard House,
  • Irthlingborough,
  • Northants,
  • NN9 5DB.

Return to

  • Got a question or some feedback?
  • Call us on 01933 654340
  • Consumer Care,
  • Whitworths Ltd,
  • Orchard House,
  • Irthlingborough,
  • Northants,
  • NN9 5DB.

Net Contents

4 x 25g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g25g serving
Energy 674kJ169kJ
-158kcal40kcal
Fat 0.6g0.2g
of which saturates <0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 36.5g9.1g
of which sugars*36.5g9.1g
Fibre 7.2g1.8g
Protein 4.0g1.0g
Salt 0.04g0.01g
*Contains naturally occurring sugars--

Safety information

View more safety information

