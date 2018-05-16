Wicked Kitchen 6 Chorizo Style Bangers 350g

- Energy642kJ 153kcal8%
- Fat4.0g6%
- Saturates1.7g9%
- Sugars3.3g4%
- Salt2.7g45%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 648kJ / 154kcal
Product Description
- Pea protein, mushroom, rice flour and red pepper blended with seasoning and filled into a starch casing.
- Smoked paprika, herb and spicy pea protein blend. Bangin' on the barbie
- Pack size: 350G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Pea Protein (6%), Mushroom (5%), Rice Flour, Textured Pea Protein (4.5%), Red Pepper, Palm Oil, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Sodium Alginate, Konjac Gum, Guar Gum), Dextrose, Pea Fibre, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Tomato Paste, Flavouring, Roast Garlic Powder, Smoked Paprika, Coriander, Demerara Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt, Paprika Extract, Chilli Flakes, Bamboo Fibre, Cumin, Black Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Dextrin, Maize Dextrin, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Dried Onion.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Net Contents
350g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 bangers (99g**)
|Energy
|648kJ / 154kcal
|642kJ / 153kcal
|Fat
|4.0g
|4.0g
|Saturates
|1.7g
|1.7g
|Carbohydrate
|15.2g
|15.0g
|Sugars
|3.3g
|3.3g
|Fibre
|5.8g
|5.8g
|Protein
|11.5g
|11.4g
|Salt
|2.7g
|2.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|** When grilled according to instructions 350g typically weighs 296g.
|When grilled according to instructions.
