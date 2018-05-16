By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Northern Monk Tropical World Smoothie Ipa 440Ml

Northern Monk Tropical World Smoothie Ipa 440Ml
£ 3.00
£6.82/litre

New

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • Up North we brew our own sunshine.
  • Brewed in the North with Fraser Bisset
  • "I bring the monk to the monks. Beer. Archery and calligraphy are my jam."
  • Brethren #004
  • Visit the original brewery & tap room
  • The Sunday Times
  • 100 Best Small Companies to Work for 2020
  • Unpasteurised and unfined, this is a fresh product and should be experienced as such.
  • Ey up, we're Northern Monk. A few years ago we set out to brew some of the best beer in the world from a damp cellar in the North.
  • We didn't have much, but with the support of friends, family and a £5,000 gift from a grandparent, we've come a long way. A lasting commitment to creating the best beer experiences we can, whilst working with the community around us, continues to drive us forward.
  • 2.7 UK Units per can
  • Enjoy Responsibly.
  • www.drinkaware.co.uk
  • Metal - recycles™ forever
  • Enjoy today. Recycle for tomorrow.
  • Fresh from the North
  • Tropical, pineapple, juice
  • Pack size: 440ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley (Gluten), Oats (Gluten), Wheat (Gluten), Lactose (Milk), Mango Puree, Pineapple Puree, Passion Fruit Concentrate, Hops, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Malted Barley, Wheat, Oats, Milk

Alcohol Units

2.7

ABV

6.2% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Keep it cool.Best Before See Base.

Name and address

  • Northern Monk Brew Co.,
  • The Old Flax Store,
  • Marshalls Mill,
  • Holbeck,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 9YJ.

Return to

  • Northern Monk Brew Co.,
  • The Old Flax Store,
  • Marshalls Mill,
  • Holbeck,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 9YJ.
  • www.northernmonk.com

Net Contents

440ml ℮

