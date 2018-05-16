Reese's Peanut Butter Cups Minis Unwrapped 90G
New
Product Description
- Peanut Butter Crème in a Milk Chocolate Flavour Coating
- Pack size: 90G
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate Flavour Coating (65%) [Sugar*, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder (Cow's Milk), Milk Fat (Cow's Milk), Lactose (Cow's Milk), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin* (E322), Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate (E476) from Castor Bean Oil)], Peanut Butter Crème (35%) [Peanuts, Sugar*, Dextrose, Cocoa Butter, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (Palm Kernel and Palm Oil), Salt, Emulsifier (Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate (E476) from Castor Bean Oil), Antioxidant (TBHQ (319))], *Produced from Genetically Modified Sugar Beets, and Soya Beans
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Peanuts, Soya
Storage
To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool and dry place (16°C-18°C) and consume before the date given.
Net Contents
90g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Energy
|2137 kJ/511 Kcal
|Total Fat
|29.8 g
|Of which Saturated Fat
|13.6 g
|Carbohydrate
|58.6 g
|Of which Sugars
|54.0 g
|Protein
|8.8 g
|Salt
|0.63 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020