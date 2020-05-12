Product Description
- Carmex Mstur Plus Nearly Nude Lip Tint 3.8g
- This Nearly Nude shade is packed with a powerful mix of natural ingredients that smooth, plump* and hydrate with a hint of colour. Swipe once for sheer, layer for colour.
- Ingredients We Love
- Shea Butter - In Shea we trust! This beauty classic helps promote pure moisture for smoother looking lips.
- Seabuckthorn Butter - Our new Fave! Rich in antioxidants, Omega fatty acids and nutrients for healthier looking lips.
- Vitamin B3 + Menthol - The Dynamic Duo! A naturally derived combo to help plump* and revitalise *fuller-looking lips.
- "Total Naturally Derived Ingredients 94.9%
- We know you'll want more - also available in Pouty Pink, Coral-Me Cool and Mauve'd Up!
- Smoothes the lips
- Locks in moisture with sheer tint
- Antioxidant-rich
- It smoothes and hydrates
- Natural certified
- Pack size: 3.8G
Information
Ingredients
Ricinus Communis Seed Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Raphaunus Sativus Seed Extract, Helianthus Annuus Seed Wax, Polyhydroxystearic Acid, Stearyl Behenate, Astrocaryum Murumuru Seed Butter, Aroma, Shea Butter Ethyl Esters, Theobroma Grandiflorum Seed Butter, Rhus Succedanea Fruit Cera, Rhus Verniciflua Peel Cera, Cera Alba, Copernicia Cerifera Cera, Lauryl Laurate, Menthyl Nicotinate, Hippophae Rhamnoides Fruit Oil, Rosemarinus Officinalis Leaf Extract, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Tocopherol, Sorbitan Oleate, Stevia Rebaudiana Extract, Limonene, Citric Acid, CI 77891, CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499
Storage
Store out of sun/away from heat.
Produce of
Made in USA
Warnings
- Cautions: Discontinue use if irritation develops.
Name and address
- Manufactured by:
- Carma Laboratories, Inc.,
- Franklin,
- WI 53132,
- U.S.A.
Distributor address
- Grafton International Ltd.,
- B77 5PT,
- UK.
- Biorius,
- London,
- WC2H 9JQ,
Net Contents
3.8g
Safety information
Cautions: Discontinue use if irritation develops.
