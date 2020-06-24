By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Charlie Bigham's Thai Green Chicken Curry & Fragrant Rice 805G

5(1)Write a review
Charlie Bigham's Thai Green Chicken Curry & Fragrant Rice 805G
£ 7.75
£9.63/kg

Product Description

  • Tender chicken in our Thai green curry sauce with mangetout, coconut milk, lime leaves and lemongrass.
  • Design: www.bigfish.co.uk
  • Over twenty years ago I started hand-preparing delicious recipes in small batches, the way you would at home. We've never cut corners or compromised on quality - and never will. I'm always looking for ways to make everything we do even better, so if you have any ideas, I'd love to hear from you.
  • Charlie
  • Chilli rating - 2
  • Oven cook in 25 mins
  • Prepared with pride in my kitchen, cooked in yours
  • Pack size: 805G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Chicken (19%), Rice (16%), Coconut Milk (Coconut, Water), Cream (Milk), Onions, Mangetout, Ginger Purée, Lemon Juice, Bamboo Shoots, Demerara Sugar, Green Thai Paste (Green Chillies, Lemongrass, Garlic, Salt, Galangal, Shrimp (Crustaceans), Kaffir Lime Peel, Coriander Seeds, Peppers, Cumin, Turmeric), Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Fish Sauce (Anchovy Extract (Fish), Salt, Sugar), Lime Leaves, Lime Juice, Garlic Purée, Basil Paste (Basil, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid*), Cornflour, Lemongrass, Parsley, Galangal, Salt, Basil, Pectin, Red Chillies**, Spinach, Chicken Extract, Ground Turmeric, Ground Cumin, Ground Coriander, Carrot Purée, Leek Purée, *Don't worry, this is commonly found in Basil Paste, **As you would expect, this has a bit of a kick

Allergy Information

  • This recipe may also contain traces of Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame.

Storage

Please keep flat & in the fridgeKeep in a fridge below 5°C. Not suitable for freezing - the rice doesn't like it. For use by date, see top of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: This recipe is made with some raw ingredients and isn't suitable for microwaving, so please follow these cooking instructions carefully.
1. Preheat your oven to 220°C/200°C fan/gas mark 7. (Be careful not to grill by mistake!)
2. Remove the film but leave the Thai green curry and rice in their wooden trays*.
3. For best results, stir the Thai green curry so the mangetout are covered with sauce.
4. Unfold the foil we've provided and tightly wrap over the top of the rice.
5. Place both trays on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 25 minutes. If using a gas oven, cook for an extra 10 minutes.
6. Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving. Make sure it's piping hot throughout.
*Our wooden trays are designed for the oven. Just make sure they aren't placed close to any element or flame.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • WARNING: Although we do our very best to take out all the bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Bigham's,
  • Coriander House,
  • 2 McNicol Drive,
  • London,
  • NW10 7AW,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Let Us Know What You Think
  • Bigham's,
  • Coriander House,
  • 2 McNicol Drive,
  • London,
  • NW10 7AW,
  • UK.
  • Tel: 020 8453 9898
  • letusknowwhatyouthink@bighams.com
  • www.bighams.com

Net Contents

805g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g*per 1/2 pack*
Energy 610kJ2455kJ
-146kcal587kcal
Fat 5.6g22.5g
(of which saturates)3.2g12.5g
Carbohydrate 16.4g66.0g
(of which sugars)2.6g10.4g
Protein 7.3g29.3g
Salt 0.50g2.01g
*Typical values as sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: Although we do our very best to take out all the bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Restaurant quality Thai curry

5 stars

Lovely, authentic Thai taste with the right amount of heat. Will buy again

Usually bought next

Charlie Bigham's Thai Red Chicken Curry & Rice 835G

£ 7.75
£9.29/kg

Charlie Bigham's Lasagne 690G

£ 6.00
£8.70/kg

Offer

Tesco Thai Spicy Cracker Mix 60G

£ 1.00
£1.67/100g

Tesco 2 Garlic & Coriander Naan

£ 0.75
£0.38/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here