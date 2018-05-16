KELLOG'S RAISIN WHEATS 450G

- Energy684kJ 148kcal7%
- Fat0.8g1%
- Saturates0.1g<1%
- Sugars5.9g7%
- Salt0.00g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1521kJ
Product Description
- No Added Sugar Shredded Wholewheat with a Raisin Centre.
- Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- Heart Healthy*
- *Raisin and Frosted Wheats contain <1.5 saturated fat per 100g and <0.12d sodium per 100g, Reducing consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels. Reducing consumption of sodium contributes to the maintenance of normal blood pressure.
- Start your day with a delicious and healthy breakfast
- 3 Great flavours to choose from
- Frosted Wheats, Raisin Wheats, Choco Wheats
By Appointment to HM The Queen Purveyors of Cereals Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited
- Wholegrain
- Natural grains
- High in fibre
- No added sugar - contains naturally occuring sugars
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Vegan
- Halal - HFA Approved
- Kosher
- Pack size: 450G
- Reducing consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels
- Reducing consumption of sodium contributes to the maintenance of normal blood pressure
- High in fibre
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Wholewheat (73%), Raisins (23%), Humectant (Glycerol)
Allergy Information
- May contain Gluten from other Cereals
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
10 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Kellogg's,
- Orange Tower,
- MediaCityUK,
- Salford,
- Greater Manchester,
- M50 2HF,
Return to
- Consumer Service
- www.kelloggs.com
- UK: 0800 626 066
- ROI: 1800 626 066
- Kellogg Europe Trading Limited,
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
