By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Remeo Gelato Alphonso Mango Sorbet 462Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Remeo Gelato Alphonso Mango Sorbet 462Ml
£ 4.95
£1.08/100ml

Product Description

  • Gelato Alphonso Mango Sorbet
  • Made from mangoes of the finest Indian Alphonso variety, our Sorbetto al Mango is fruity, dense and incredibly flavourful. The perfect “digestivo” right after dinner or to freshen up during the hot summer days. Approved by The Vegan Society. Great Taste Award Winner. Only natural ingredients. A clean and delicate taste.
  • This is not an ice cream; It's a gelato.
  • Crafted in Italy with only natural ingredients, this authentic Gelato is made with a slow-churn mantecazione process that uses less air and little cream. Making Remeo Gelato naturally lower in fat and calories and a smoother texture.
  • The pleasure is all natural.
  • Using 100% natural ingredients means that our gelato will always uplift your mood, makes your taste buds happy and never makes your stomach cry. We value the power of nature that's why Remeo is Latin for “I Return” - return to the quality of nature.
  • I'm not a virgin.
  • Taking a step away from virgin plastic and towards sustainability, our jars are made from 100% recycled and recyclable plastic while our lids are 100% plant-based plastic made from sugarcane.
  • Great Taste Award 2015
  • The Grocer's Top Campaign Awards 2015
  • World Dairy Innovation Awards 2015
  • 100% natural
  • Low fat
  • Less air
  • Lighter
  • Smoother
  • Dairy and gluten free
  • Free from artificial substances
  • The product doesn't contain GMO
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 462ML
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Water, Mango Puree (30%), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Lemon Juice, Inulin (from Chicory), Thickener (Locust Bean Gum)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Gluten
  • May Contain: Nuts, Soya

Storage

Store (-18 C)Best Before: See Bottom

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served in a Martini glass after having left the jar at room temperature for approximately 10-15 min.

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Recycling info

Tub. Recyclable

Importer address

  • Remeo Gelato Ltd,
  • Salisbury House,
  • London,
  • EC2M 5QQ.

Return to

  • Remeo Gelato Ltd,
  • Salisbury House,
  • London,
  • EC2M 5QQ.

Net Contents

462ml

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlPer 100 g
Energy kJ461516
kcal109122
Fat g0.30.3
of which saturates g0.10.1
Carbohydrate g2427
of which sugars g2123
Fibre g4.65.1
Protein g0.30.3
Salt g00

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here