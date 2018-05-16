Remeo Gelato Alphonso Mango Sorbet 462Ml

Product Description
- Gelato Alphonso Mango Sorbet
- Made from mangoes of the finest Indian Alphonso variety, our Sorbetto al Mango is fruity, dense and incredibly flavourful. The perfect “digestivo” right after dinner or to freshen up during the hot summer days. Approved by The Vegan Society. Great Taste Award Winner. Only natural ingredients. A clean and delicate taste.
- This is not an ice cream; It's a gelato.
- Crafted in Italy with only natural ingredients, this authentic Gelato is made with a slow-churn mantecazione process that uses less air and little cream. Making Remeo Gelato naturally lower in fat and calories and a smoother texture.
- The pleasure is all natural.
- Using 100% natural ingredients means that our gelato will always uplift your mood, makes your taste buds happy and never makes your stomach cry. We value the power of nature that's why Remeo is Latin for “I Return” - return to the quality of nature.
- I'm not a virgin.
- Taking a step away from virgin plastic and towards sustainability, our jars are made from 100% recycled and recyclable plastic while our lids are 100% plant-based plastic made from sugarcane.
- Great Taste Award 2015
- The Grocer's Top Campaign Awards 2015
- World Dairy Innovation Awards 2015
- 100% natural
- Low fat
- Less air
- Lighter
- Smoother
- Dairy and gluten free
- Free from artificial substances
- The product doesn't contain GMO
- Vegan
- Pack size: 462ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Mango Puree (30%), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Lemon Juice, Inulin (from Chicory), Thickener (Locust Bean Gum)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Dairy, Gluten
- May Contain: Nuts, Soya
Storage
Store (-18 C)Best Before: See Bottom
Preparation and Usage
- Best served in a Martini glass after having left the jar at room temperature for approximately 10-15 min.
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Recycling info
Tub. Recyclable
Importer address
- Remeo Gelato Ltd,
- Salisbury House,
- London,
- EC2M 5QQ.
Return to
Net Contents
462ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Per 100 g
|Energy kJ
|461
|516
|kcal
|109
|122
|Fat g
|0.3
|0.3
|of which saturates g
|0.1
|0.1
|Carbohydrate g
|24
|27
|of which sugars g
|21
|23
|Fibre g
|4.6
|5.1
|Protein g
|0.3
|0.3
|Salt g
|0
|0
