Dove Prepared & Glow Gradual Self Tan Gift Set
Product Description
- DOVE PREP & GLOW GRADUAL SELF TAN GIFT SET
- Do you know someone who loves to have that summer glow, whatever the weather? This Prep and Glow Gradual Self Tan Gift Set from Dove will give them that self-tanning sunshine in a bottle and a lot more.
- This Christmas gift set for women features Dove Visible Glow Gradual Self Tan Body Lotion that moisturises the skin and gradually builds up a summer glow for those who love it, regardless of the season. Jasmine Petals & Coconut Milk Body Wash included in the pack will soothe the senses and the skin, leaving it visibly smoother after a bath or shower. Applied with a bamboo Body Mitt included in this generous pack of Christmas gifts for women, it will help soften the skin and prepare it for proper exfoliation. Dove Exfoliating Body Polish with crushed macadamia and rice milk scent deeply nourishes the skin as it exfoliates. Removing dull, dry skin from the surface, it leaves your skin feeling silky and smooth.
- Dove believes that beauty is not defined by shape, size or colour. It’s about feeling like the best version of yourself. Authentic. Unique. Real. That's why this gift set was created using three full-size Dove relaxing and pampering products which help to create and keep a beautifully natural glow, as well as a gently exfoliating bamboo mitt to enhance the shower experience and leave the skin feeling soft and smooth.
- This luxurious pampering gift set including Gradual Self Tan Body Lotion enhances the skin's natural colour for a radiant summer glow. This Christmas bring a little sunshine to a loved one's life with this Dove Gift Set for women.
- Prep and Glow Gradual Self Tan Collection Gift Set features 4 Christmas gifts for women and has everything you need for a natural-looking, sun-kissed complexion
- Dove Replenishing Ritual Body Gradual Self Tan Lotion with marula oil and mango butter body moisturiser helps to heal dry skin, and when used regularly, leaves a natural-looking tan
- Dove Relaxing Jasmine Petals & Coconut Milk Body Wash delights your senses and gives you softer, smoother skin after just one shower
- Dove Exfoliating Body Polish Macadamia & Rice Milk is an exfoliator that gently removes dull, dry skin and deeply nourishes the skin to restore its natural nutrients
- This Prep and Glow Gradual Self Tan Set of Christmas gifts for her gives a bit of sunshine in a bottle and a whole lot of moisturisation and nourishment to sun-kissed skin
- Dove Prep and Glow Gradual Self Tan Collection Gift Set includes a gently exfoliating Bamboo Shower Mitt that enhances the shower experience, making it a perfect gift for her this Christmas
Information
Ingredients
Dove Macadamia & Rice Milk Scent Exfoliating Body Scrub Ingredients: Aqua, Glycerin, Hydrated Silica, Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Stearic Acid, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Stearate, Parfum, Sodium Palmitate, Lauric Acid, Sodium Isethionate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Jojoba Esters, Sodium Chloride, Phenoxyethanol, Hydroxyacetophenone, Sodium Palm Kernelate, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil (A*), Tetrasodium EDTA, Sodium Benzoate, Alumina (A*), Zinc Oxide, Trideceth-9 (A*), Titanium Dioxide (A*), Macadamia Ternifolia Seed Oil, Oryza Sativa Bran Extract, Oryza Sativa Germ Oil, Sine Adipe Lac (A*), Sodium Hydroxide, Benzyl Alcohol (A*), Butylphenyl Methylpropional (A*), Benzyl Salicylate (B*), Citronellol (A*), Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal (A*), Limonene (A*), Linalool, CI 77891, CI 77499, CI 77492, CI 77491. *The product inside may contain Ingredients marked with either A or B. Please check the ingredient declaration on the product inside to verify which is used in this pack. Dove Relaxing Body Wash Ingredients: Aqua, Sodium Lauroyl Glycinate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Sodium Chloride, Lauric Acid, Glycerin, Parfum, Carbomer, Glycol Distearate, Sodium Hydroxide, PEG-150 Pentaerythrityl Tetrastearate, DMDM Hydantoin (A*), Stearic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, PPG-2 Hydroxyethyl Cocamide, Undecylenoyl Glycine (B*), Capryloyl Glycine (B*), Palmitic Acid, Sodium Isethionate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Glycol Stearate, Butylene Glycol (A*), Caprylic Acid (B*), Capric Acid, Propylene Glycol, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate (A*), Citric Acid (B*), Jasminum Officinale Flower Extract, Cocos Nucifera Fruit Extract, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 19140, CI 17200. *The product inside may contain Ingredients marked with either A or B. Please check the ingredient declaration on the product inside to verify which is used in this pack. Dove Visible Glow Self Tan Lotion Fair - Medium Skin Ingredients: Aqua, Glycerin, Isopropyl Palmitate, Stearic Acid, Dihydroxyacetone, Dimethicone, Glycol Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Glyceryl Stearate, Sodium Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate, Caprylyl Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Isohexadecane, Cetyl Alcohol, Parfum, Citric Acid, Polysorbate 60, Dimethiconol, Disodium EDTA, Stearamide AMP, Sorbitan Isostearate, Caramel, Maltodextrin, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Sulfate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 16255, CI 47005
Produce of
Germany
Preparation and Usage
- SELF TAN DIRECTIONS: Apply daily in circular motions all over to gradually build an even tan. Allow to absorb fully before dressing. May stain on clothes. Wash hands after use and avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water. Not recommended on problem skin.
Warnings
- BODY SCRUB CAUTION: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use.
- BODY WASH CAUTION: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use.
Net Contents
3 x 1 ℮
Safety information
BODY SCRUB CAUTION: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. BODY WASH CAUTION: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020