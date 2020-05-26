PRINCES TUNA CHUNKS IN SUNFLOWER OIL 400G
New
Product Description
- Tuna Chunks in sunflower oil
- To view our seafood sustainability statement, visit princes.co.uk
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
Tuna [Fish], Sunflower Oil, Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, empty, cover and refrigerate.. Use within 2 days.Best Before End: See Can End
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Princes Ltd.,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX.,
- U.K.
Return to
- Guarantee of Quality:
- If you are not completely satisfied, please contact us:
- Consumer Care,
- Princes Ltd.,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX.,
- U.K.
- princes.co.uk
Drained weight
280g
Net Contents
400g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g drained
|Energy kJ
|751
|Energy kcal
|180
|Fat
|9.5g
|of which saturates
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|<0.1g
|of which sugars
|0.0g
|Fibre
|<0.1g
|Protein
|23.5g
|Salt
|1.05g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020