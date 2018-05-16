By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Creamfields 4 Pack Strawberry Raspberry Yogurt Pouches 320G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Creamfields 4 Pack Strawberry Raspberry Yogurt Pouches 320G
£ 0.79
£0.25/100g

New

One raspberry yogurt pouch
  • Energy269kJ 64kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.5g
    4%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars6.7g
    7%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 337kJ / 80kcal

Product Description

  • Yogurt with fruit puree, with added calcium and vitamin D.
  • Real fruit purée. Smooth, squeezable yogurts. Source of calcium and high vitamin D.
  • Low Fat Yogurt. 2 Strawberry 2 Raspberry
  • Pack size: 320G

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in France

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Pouch. Don't Recycle Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

320g e (4 x 80g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne raspberry yogurt pouch (80g)
Energy337kJ / 80kcal269kJ / 64kcal
Fat3.1g2.5g
Saturates2.2g1.8g
Carbohydrate9.9g7.9g
Sugars8.4g6.7g
Fibre0.1g0.1g
Protein3.1g2.5g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Vitamin D3.60µg (72%NRV)2.88µg (58%NRV)
Calcium170mg (21%NRV)136mg (17%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
  • One strawberry yogurt pouch
    • Energy261kJ 62kcal
      3%
    • Fat2.5g
      4%
    • Saturates1.8g
      9%
    • Sugars6.6g
      7%
    • Salt0.1g
      2%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 326kJ / 78kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Yogurt (Milk), Strawberry Purée (6%), Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Concentrated Black Carrot Juice, Calcium Phosphate, Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Vitamin D.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    4 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne strawberry yogurt pouch (80g)
    Energy326kJ / 78kcal261kJ / 62kcal
    Fat3.1g2.5g
    Saturates2.2g1.8g
    Carbohydrate9.3g7.4g
    Sugars8.2g6.6g
    Fibre0.1g0.1g
    Protein3.1g2.5g
    Salt0.1g0.1g
    Vitamin D3.60µg (72%NRV)2.88µg (58%NRV)
    Calcium170mg (21%NRV)136mg (17%NRV)
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One raspberry yogurt pouch
    • Energy269kJ 64kcal
      3%
    • Fat2.5g
      4%
    • Saturates1.8g
      9%
    • Sugars6.7g
      7%
    • Salt0.1g
      2%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 337kJ / 80kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Yogurt (Milk), Raspberry Purée (6%), Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Flavouring, Calcium Phosphate, Concentrated Aronia Juice, Concentrated Elderberry Juice, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Colour (Anthocyanins), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Vitamin D.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    4 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne raspberry yogurt pouch (80g)
    Energy337kJ / 80kcal269kJ / 64kcal
    Fat3.1g2.5g
    Saturates2.2g1.8g
    Carbohydrate9.9g7.9g
    Sugars8.4g6.7g
    Fibre0.1g0.1g
    Protein3.1g2.5g
    Salt0.1g0.1g
    Vitamin D3.60µg (72%NRV)2.88µg (58%NRV)
    Calcium170mg (21%NRV)136mg (17%NRV)
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Strawberries 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here