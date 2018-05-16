Creamfields 4 Pack Strawberry Raspberry Yogurt Pouches 320G
New
Product Description
- Yogurt with fruit puree, with added calcium and vitamin D.
- Real fruit purée. Smooth, squeezable yogurts. Source of calcium and high vitamin D.
- Low Fat Yogurt. 2 Strawberry 2 Raspberry
- Pack size: 320G
Information
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in France
Recycling info
Pouch. Don't Recycle Carton. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
320g e (4 x 80g)
- One strawberry yogurt pouch
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Yogurt (Milk), Strawberry Purée (6%), Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Concentrated Black Carrot Juice, Calcium Phosphate, Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Vitamin D.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated.
- One raspberry yogurt pouch
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Yogurt (Milk), Raspberry Purée (6%), Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Flavouring, Calcium Phosphate, Concentrated Aronia Juice, Concentrated Elderberry Juice, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Colour (Anthocyanins), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Vitamin D.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated.
