Oliver Thomas Pomegranate & Rhubarb Bath Petals 54G
Product Description
- Pomegranate & Rhubarb Bath Petals
- Enjoy an indulgent bath and body care experience with a touch of flair. Oliver Thomas is a beautifully bold and opulent range with colourful fragrances, stylish designs and luscious sensorials. Immerse yourself with warm, spicy fragrances to create a sensual ambience and add the designer touch to your bathroom. Contains: Bath Petals 6g x 9
- Pack size: 54G
Information
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place Do not store in direct sunlight
Produce of
Produced in China
Preparation and Usage
- Place bath petals into your bath tub filled with warm water. Soak to enjoy. Rinse thoroughly off skin and hair.
Recycling info
Box. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
9 x 6g (54g) e
