Birds Eye Green Cuisine Meat Free Chicken Pies 4 Pack 620G
New
- Energy1700kJ 407kcal20%
- Fat21g30%
- Saturates7.3g37%
- Sugars2.0g2%
- Salt1.0g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:
Product Description
- Shortcrust pastry filled with pea protein and vegetables in gravy.
- For a sustainable tomorrow
- Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
- birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
- All Natural Plant Power
- We pick selected peas from fields
- Take all the protein from the peas
- 'Birds Eye' and 'the logo shape' are trademarks of Nomad Foods Europe Limited
- Powered by plants
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 620G
Information
Ingredients
Glazed Pastry (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Dextrose, Salt, Pea Protein, Sugar, Colour (Beta-Carotene)), Filling (Water, Pea Protein (8%), Carrots, Peas, Modified Maize Starch, Yeast Extract, Onion, Pea Fibre, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin), Sunflower Oil, Potato Starch, Salt, Vegetable Stock (Salt, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Potato Starch, Sunflower Oil, Lovage Extract, Spices), Barley Malt Extract, Spices, Cornflour, Natural Flavourings, Sage, Maltodextrin)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Wheat
Storage
Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Tasty when oven baked straight from the freezer.
210 °C, Fan 190 °C, Gas Mark 6, 30-35 mins
Pre-heat the oven. Place vegan pie in foil dish on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.
Cook until golden.
Be careful! The filling will be very hot.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Birds Eye Limited,
- Freepost ADM3939,
- London,
- SW1A 1YS.
- Birds Eye Ireland,
- Monread Rd,
Return to
- Careline information...
- Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
- Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
- ROI: Callsave 1850 298 398
- Birds Eye Limited,
- Freepost ADM3939,
- London,
- SW1A 1YS.
- www.birdseye.co.uk
- Birds Eye Ireland,
- Monread Rd,
- Naas,
Net Contents
620g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As Sold 100g Provides:
|Per Vegan Pie (155g) Oven Baked Provides:
|Energy - kJ
|1079kJ
|1700kJ
|- kcal
|258kcal
|407kcal
|Fat
|13g
|21g
|- of which Saturates
|4.7g
|7.3g
|Carbohydrate
|27g
|42g
|- of which Sugars
|1.3g
|2.0g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|2.8g
|Protein
|7.3g
|11g
|Salt
|0.65g
|1.0g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020