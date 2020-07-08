Tesco Free From Coconut Oil Alternative To Halloumi 200G
New
- Energy356kJ 86kcal4%
- Fat5.4g8%
- Saturates4.6g23%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1187kJ / 285kcal
Product Description
- Gluten free coconut oil and oat fibre alternative to halloumi cheese, with added calcium.
- We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food so you can be sure you'll find something for any occasion
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Modified Potato Starch, Coconut Oil (17%), Oat Fibre, Salt, Yeast Extract, Tricalcium Citrate, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Flavourings, Mint, Spirit Vinegar.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once opened, consume within 10 days. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
approx.6 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
200g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1187kJ / 285kcal
|356kJ / 86kcal
|Fat
|18.1g
|5.4g
|Saturates
|15.2g
|4.6g
|Carbohydrate
|27.9g
|8.4g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Fibre
|4.5g
|1.4g
|Protein
|0.4g
|0.1g
|Salt
|2.2g
|0.6g
|Calcium
|150mg (19%NRV)
|45mg (6%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020