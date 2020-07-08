By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From Coconut Oil Alternative To Halloumi 200G

Tesco Free From Coconut Oil Alternative To Halloumi 200G
£ 2.30
£11.50/kg

New

Per 30g
  • Energy356kJ 86kcal
    4%
  • Fat5.4g
    8%
  • Saturates4.6g
    23%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1187kJ / 285kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free coconut oil and oat fibre alternative to halloumi cheese, with added calcium.
  • We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food so you can be sure you'll find something for any occasion
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Modified Potato Starch, Coconut Oil (17%), Oat Fibre, Salt, Yeast Extract, Tricalcium Citrate, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Flavourings, Mint, Spirit Vinegar.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, consume within 10 days. Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

approx.6 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1187kJ / 285kcal356kJ / 86kcal
Fat18.1g5.4g
Saturates15.2g4.6g
Carbohydrate27.9g8.4g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre4.5g1.4g
Protein0.4g0.1g
Salt2.2g0.6g
Calcium150mg (19%NRV)45mg (6%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

