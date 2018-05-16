Whitby Seafoods Scampi 400G

- Energy868kJ 207kcal10%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 868kJ/207kcal
Product Description
- British langoustine tails in a crisp, golden brown. With added water.
- British langoustine tails in a crisp, golden crumb.
- We use the best of British scampi tails, carefully prepared with a crisp, golden crumb to create these tasty morsels of seafood pleasure. Just stick them in the oven and serve alongside a dollop of ketchup for a guaranteed crowd pleaser.
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamine, Niacin], Yeast, Dextrose, Salt), Scampi (Crustaceans) (33%), Batter (Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamine, Niacin], Wheat Starch, Salt, Colour: E160c), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Stabilisers (E450, E451, E452)
Allergy Information
- May contain Molluscs, Fish and Milk
Storage
Keep in the freezer and polish off by the best before date. Once defrosted, please don't refreeze.
Warnings
- Warning
- Whilst we do everything we can to remove every trace of shell. It is always possible some small bits may slip through the net.
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(Per 100g of oven-baked scampi)
|Energy
|868kJ/207kcal
|Fat
|7.7g
|of which saturates
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|23.0g
|of which sugars
|0.2g
|Fibre
|3.0g
|Protein
|10.0g
|Salt
|0.96g
Safety information
Using Product Information
