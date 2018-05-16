By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Whitby Seafoods Scampi 400G

Whitby Seafoods Scampi 400G
£ 4.00
£10.00/kg
Product Description

  • British langoustine tails in a crisp, golden brown. With added water.
  • British langoustine tails in a crisp, golden crumb.
  • We use the best of British scampi tails, carefully prepared with a crisp, golden crumb to create these tasty morsels of seafood pleasure. Just stick them in the oven and serve alongside a dollop of ketchup for a guaranteed crowd pleaser.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamine, Niacin], Yeast, Dextrose, Salt), Scampi (Crustaceans) (33%), Batter (Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamine, Niacin], Wheat Starch, Salt, Colour: E160c), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Stabilisers (E450, E451, E452)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Molluscs, Fish and Milk

Storage

Keep in the freezer and polish off by the best before date. Once defrosted, please don't refreeze.

Warnings

  • Warning
  • Whilst we do everything we can to remove every trace of shell. It is always possible some small bits may slip through the net.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(Per 100g of oven-baked scampi)
Energy 868kJ/207kcal
Fat 7.7g
of which saturates 0.6g
Carbohydrate 23.0g
of which sugars 0.2g
Fibre 3.0g
Protein 10.0g
Salt 0.96g

Safety information

