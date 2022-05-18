We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cantu Care For Kids Tear Free Nourishing Shampoo 237Ml

Cantu Care For Kids Tear Free Nourishing Shampoo 237Ml

4.6(113)
£4.80

£2.02/100ml

Nourishing Shampoo
Cantu Care for Kids is the perfect blend of pure shea butter, coconut oil and honey. Nurture and nourish fragile coils, curls and waves with Cantu's gentle care for textured hair.
Tear-freeCarefully cleanses coils & curlsGentle care for textured hairWith shea butter, coconut oil & honeyNo mineral oil, sulfates, parabens, silicones, phthalates, or paraffin
Pack size: 237ML

Ingredients

Water (Aqua, Eau), Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Lauroyl Methyl Isethionate, Sodium Methyl Oleoyl Taurate, Honey Extract (Mel, Extrait De Miel), Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Coco-Glucoside, Lauryl Glucoside, Polyquaternium-10, PEG-150 Pentaerythrityl Tetrastearate, PEG-6 Caprylic/Capric Glycerides, Citric Acid, Propylene Glycol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Fragrance (Parfum)

Produce of

Made in USA with globally sourced components

Net Contents

237ml

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Wet hair completely. Massage into wet hair from root to tip. Work into lather. Rinse thoroughly. A second lather and rinse are recommended for hair with heavy product build up.

