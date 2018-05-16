By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Costa Mocha Italian Signature Blend Latte 182.4G

£ 4.50
£2.47/100g
Per 100g
  • Energy1410kJ 336kcal
    -%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1410kJ

Product Description

  • Latte
  • At Costa Coffee, we know great coffee. The proof? We've been serving our legendary Mocha Italia Signature Blend since '71. It took 112 different blends to get it just right, but boy was it worth it: the perfect balance of delicate Arabica and strong robusta beans, slow-roasted for a smooth and nutty flavour and rich aroma.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Rainforest Alliance Certified - Coffee
  • recyclenow.com
  • Box - Cardboard - widely recycled
  • For machine compatibility and information on coffee pod recyclability see www,costa.co.uk
  • Compatible with Nescafe® Dolce Gusto®* Machines
  • *Dolce Gusto ® and Nescasfe® are each registered trademarks of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A. neither Costa Limited nor all about food limited is associated with Société des Produits Nestlé S.A. and neither that company nor any of its affiliates has manufactured or endorsed this product in any way.
  • Finished with espresso
  • A generous helping of milk
  • Mild & milky
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 182.4G

Information

Ingredients

Coffee Capsule: Roasted and Ground Coffee***, Milk Capsule: Whole Milk Powder, Sugar, ***Rainforest Alliance Certified™

Allergy Information

  • May contain Soya.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Ground and packed in The Netherlands

Preparation and Usage

  • 1. Place a cup under the machine
  • 2. Insert milk capsule and use '5 stripes' for best flavour
  • 3. Insert latte capsule and use '2 stripes' for best flavour

Number of uses

Contains 8 servings

Recycling info

Box. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Costa Ltd.

Distributor address

  • All About Food Ltd,
  • Maple Court,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.

Return to

  • All About Food Ltd,
  • Maple Court,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.

Net Contents

182.4g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving (1 Coffee & 1 Milk)% RI**
Energy 1410kJ321kJ4%
-336kcal77kcal4%
Fat 16.8g3.8g5%
of which saturates 9.6g2.2g11%
Carbohydrate 30.7g7.0g3%
of which sugars 30.6g7.0g8%
Protein 15.5g3.5g7%
Salt 0.59g0.13g2%
**Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---

