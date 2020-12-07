By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kind Peanut Butter & Dark Chocolate 40G
Product Description

  • Mixed nut (49%) bar with peanut butter (2%) and a dark chocolate flavoured coating (17%)
  • To find out why this belief inspired us to create the Kind® movement, visit our website www.kindsnacks.co.uk
  • Have you given KIND a try yet? Our delicious and nutritious snack bars are packed full of tasty whole nuts perfectly paired with ingredients you can see and pronounce. Our Peanut Butter & Dark Chocolate Snack Bar is a winning combination of peanuts, peanut butter and dark chocolate all bound together with honey. Our KIND Peanut Butter & Dark Chocolate Snack Bar is also high in fibre and a good source of protein to keep you going throughout the day.
  • Delicious & Nutritious Snack Bar - We never compromise on taste, our bars are always tasty and nutritious. The perfect blend!
  • High Nut Content - All KIND bars contain whole nuts - rich in healthy fats which are great to keep you going for longer. Our KIND Peanut Butter & Dark Chocolate Snack Bar contains 49% nuts.
  • Gluten Free - Suitable for Coeliacs
  • No artificial additives - No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • High In Protein & Fibre - Contains 7g of protein.
  • Ingredients you can see and pronounce
  • High fibre
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 40G
  • High fibre

Information

Ingredients

Peanuts, Dark Chocolate Flavoured Coating (Sugar, Palm Kernel Oil, Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Natural Flavouring, Salt), Glucose Syrup, Almonds, Honey, Soy Protein Isolate, Peanut Butter (Peanuts, Salt), Cocoa Mass, Tapioca Starch, Chicory Root Fibre, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Sea Salt, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk, other Nuts & Sesame.

Storage

Store in a cool dry placeFor best before see front of pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • We'd love to hear what you think, get in touch at kindsnacks.co.uk
Net Contents

40g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 40 g bar (%*)
Energy value2,175 kJ / 520 kcal870 kJ / 208 kcal (10%)
Fat 31.4 g12.6 g (18%)
of which Saturates 7.5 g3.0 g (15%)
Carbohydrate 35.1 g14.0 g (5%)
of which Sugars 23.3 g9.3 g (10%)
Fibre 6 g2.4 g
Protein 20.1 g8.0 g (16%)
Salt 0.22 g0.09 g (1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

Great taste. Recommended… ! Serves as energy boost

5 stars

Great taste. Recommended… ! Serves as energy booster during the day!

Crunchy, Chewy and Yummy

5 stars

Really enjoyed this as a snack bar. Crunchy yet chewy, the blend of dark chocolate with peanuts is a great combination.

Nice biscuit bar with plenty of dark chocolate, I

4 stars

Nice biscuit bar with plenty of dark chocolate, I could taste the peanuts but not really peanut butter. Nice chewy texture.

I loved the delicious peanut butter taste of this

5 stars

I loved the delicious peanut butter taste of this bar. It went perfectly with the dark chocolate and it was nice and chewy. It's a great, tasty snack with the added benefit of no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. I will definitely be buying this bar again

Nice light snack substitute with chocolate

5 stars

I thought this product was of very good quality as it does not contain any artificial ingredients. I enjoyed the taste of the product and I will definitely buy it again. I used it as a light snack with my cup of coffee instead of having a piece of cake or a chocolate biscuit.

I think the chocolate to nut ratio was perfect. I

4 stars

I think the chocolate to nut ratio was perfect. I really enjoyed this bar as a great sweet treat after my lunch. The ingredients were more natural than some other less healthy bars.

Really tasty

5 stars

My favourite of the Kind bars, the dark chocolate and peanut flavours blend so well together. Crunchy and chewy at the same time, you can taste that this is made from high quality ingredients, a lovely snack treat.

Delicious!

5 stars

Bought this as a healthy snack and was pleasantly surprised. A bit more expensive than my usual bars, but this was nice and chewy and packed with nuts. There was also plenty of dark chocolate in the bar to give it good flavour. Really enjoyed this and will buy again.

