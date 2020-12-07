Kind Peanut Butter & Dark Chocolate 40G

Great taste. Recommended… ! Serves as energy boost
Great taste. Recommended… ! Serves as energy booster during the day!
Really enjoyed this as a snack bar. Crunchy yet chewy, the blend of dark chocolate with peanuts is a great combination.
Nice biscuit bar with plenty of dark chocolate, I could taste the peanuts but not really peanut butter. Nice chewy texture.
I loved the delicious peanut butter taste of this bar. It went perfectly with the dark chocolate and it was nice and chewy. It's a great, tasty snack with the added benefit of no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. I will definitely be buying this bar again
I thought this product was of very good quality as it does not contain any artificial ingredients. I enjoyed the taste of the product and I will definitely buy it again. I used it as a light snack with my cup of coffee instead of having a piece of cake or a chocolate biscuit.
I think the chocolate to nut ratio was perfect. I really enjoyed this bar as a great sweet treat after my lunch. The ingredients were more natural than some other less healthy bars.
My favourite of the Kind bars, the dark chocolate and peanut flavours blend so well together. Crunchy and chewy at the same time, you can taste that this is made from high quality ingredients, a lovely snack treat.
Bought this as a healthy snack and was pleasantly surprised. A bit more expensive than my usual bars, but this was nice and chewy and packed with nuts. There was also plenty of dark chocolate in the bar to give it good flavour. Really enjoyed this and will buy again.