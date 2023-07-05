We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Sally Hansen Insta Dri 9.17Ml Asap Apple

4.4(2300)
£5.00

£5.45/10ml

Sally Hansen's Insta-Dri 3-in-1 nail polish offers base coat, top coat and glossy colour in one easy step. The improved formula provides up to 33% longer grip and protection against chipping.1 stroke. 1 coat. done! dries in just 60 seconds. Features a unique brush that contours to the nail for a smooth, easy application. Formulated with a base and top coat for extended wear and stunning shine.
Formulated with a base and top coatUp to 33% longer hold, with chip protectionQuick drying in just 60 secondsStreak-free application, the brush contours for a smooth finish1 Stroke-1 Coat-Done
Pack size: 9.17ML

Ingredients

Butyl Acetate, Ethyl Acetate, Nitrocellulose, Adipic Acid/Neopentyl Glycol/Trimellitic Anhydride Copolymer, Isopropyl Alcohol, Acetyl Tributyl Citrate, Calcium Aluminum Borosilicate, Stearalkonium Bentonite, Acrylates Copolymer, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Silica, Sodium Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Aqua/Water/Eau, Magnesium Silicate, Benzophenone-1, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Diacetone Alcohol, Hexanal, Trimethylpentanediyl Dibenzoate, Kaolin, Pistacia Lentiscus (Mastic) Gum Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Triphenyl Phosphate, Tin Oxide, Phosphoric Acid, Dimethicone, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Cetyl PEG/PPG-10/1 Dimethicone, [May contain/+/-: Mica, Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Aluminum Powder (CI 77000), Manganese Violet (CI 77742), D&C Red No. 6 Barium Lake (CI 15850), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), D&C Red No. 7 Calcium Lake (CI 15850), Ferric Ammonium Ferrocyanide (CI 77510), D&C Red No. 34 Calcium Lake (CI 15880), Ultramarines (CI 77007), D&C Yellow No. 5 Aluminum Lake (CI 19140), FD&C Blue No. 1 Aluminum Lake (CI 42090), D&C Black No. 2 (CI 77266), D&C Red No. 36 (CI 12085)]

Net Contents

9.17ml

Preparation and Usage

- Apply one coat of Insta-Dri® to clean, dry, nails and allow to dry for 1 minute- Finish with Insta-Dri® Top Coat for best results- You've completed your mani in record time!

