Freshpet Multi Protein Chicken & Beef Dog Roll 680G

A Complete Pet Food for Dogs

Chicken & beef recipe with salmon & egg - Chicken, beef & salmon - Natural source of omega 3 & 6 fatty acids to support healthy skin & coat - No meat meals

Fresh Real Food from the Fridge 100% Complete & Balanced for All Life Stages Chicken & beef recipe with salmon & egg

Pack size: 680G

Chicken (38%), Beef (17%), Beef Liver (8%), Salmon (4%), Egg (4%), Sweet Potatoes (4%), Rice Bran, Carrots (3%), Brown Rice, Spinach (0.2%), Minerals, Celery Powder, Garlic Powder

680g ℮

Serving marks

Ready to serve, simply cut using the serving marks. No heating required. Cover open end and refrigerate. Avoid freezing for best results.

Feeding guidelines

Depending on the age, activity level and condition of your dog, the feeding guidelines will need to be adjusted. The normal daily feeding amount for a healthy adult dog:

For pregnant females, gradually increase the food offered during the last four weeks of gestation up to 40% over the normal adult requirement. For lactating females, offer two to three times the normal adult requirement.

For puppies, feed up to twice the normal adult requirement from four to fourteen months of age in two to three feedings. When switching foods, gradually increase the new food and decrease the previous food to help make a smooth transition. Visit your veterinarian regularly to maintain your pet's health. Always provide fresh water.

Dogs' Weight: 2 - 4.5 kg, Daily Amount: 105 - 180 g

Dogs' Weight: 4.6 - 9 kg, Daily Amount: 180 - 300 g

Dogs' Weight: 9.1 - 16 kg, Daily Amount: 300 - 475 g

Dogs' Weight: 16.1 - 23 kg, Daily Amount: 475 - 625 g

Dogs' Weight: 23.1 - 29.5 kg, Daily Amount: 625 - 725 g

Dogs' Weight: +5 kg, Daily Amount: +110 g