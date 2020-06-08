Tesco Katsu Chicken Rice Bowl 300G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 642kJ / 153kcal
Product Description
- Cooked seasoned light brown sushi rice mixed with carrots, edamame soya beans, katsu curry sauce, toasted sesame seed oil and white and black sesame seeds, topped with breaded chicken breast.
- Katsu curry sauce delivers a savoury, mild curry flavour with a creamy texture which is a delicious accompaniment to the breaded chicken. Sesame oil lightly coats the light brown rice giving it a warming, nutty flavour; whilst the grated carrot provides crunch with every mouthful. To create this product we use a nutty, light brown rice which acts as a base. Then we add in a delicious mix of edamame beans and grated carrot all coated in sesame oil to give it a nutty flavour. All of these wonderful ingredients are then enveloped in a mild katsu curry sauce and topped with sliced succulent breaded chicken.
- Mildly Spiced
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Light Brown Sushi Rice [Water, Brown Rice, Rice Vinegar, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt], Carrot, Edamame Soya Beans, Chicken Breast (5%), Wheat Flour, Toasted Sesame Oil, Palm Oil, Rice Vinegar, Onion, Brown Sugar, Coconut Extract, Ginger Purée, White Sesame Seeds, Black Sesame Seeds, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Rice Wine, Tomato Paste, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Chicken Extract, Soya Bean, Wheat Gluten, Corn Starch, Red Chilli Purée, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Sugar, Coriander, Cumin, Turmeric, Tomato Purée, Star Anise, Dried Garlic, Tamarind Paste, Ginger, Black Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), Leek, Yeast, Dextrose, Onion Powder, Parsley, Garlic, White Peppercorns, Bay Leaf, Garlic Powder, Paprika, Cayenne Pepper, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Acetic Acid, Lactic Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Produce of
Made using Thai chicken.
Preparation and Usage
For best results remove from refrigerator 30 minutes before eating.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (300g)
|Energy
|642kJ / 153kcal
|1927kJ / 459kcal
|Fat
|4.7g
|14.1g
|Saturates
|0.7g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|20.7g
|62.1g
|Sugars
|2.9g
|8.7g
|Fibre
|3.1g
|9.3g
|Protein
|5.4g
|16.2g
|Salt
|0.4g
|1.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
