Peperami Snack Box Mini Chorizo & Cheddar Cheese 50G

Peperami Snack Box Mini Chorizo & Cheddar Cheese 50G
£ 1.50
£3.00/100g

Product Description

  • Full fat, ripened hard, mild cheddar cheese. Chorizo style - smoked, cured pork salami sausage.
  • To find out more, visit www.peperami.tv
  • Get a protein Kick with Peperami: When hunger strikes, you're gonna need a proper protein-y snack to give you the energy to get through the day! Oh and don't forget the calcium too!
  • Peperami Snack box, 100% Pork salami and 100% real mild cheddar cheese.
  • Both packaged in protective atmosphere.
  • Cheese
  • Produced in Ireland.
  • Salami
  • Produced in Germany from meat originated from the European Union.
  • 100% pork salami
  • 100% real cheese
  • Source of calcium
  • White cheddar cubes
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 50G
  • Source of calcium
  • High in protein

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Best before: see on the side.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated below 5°C and consume within 3 days.

Warnings

  • Not suitable for children under 3 years due to choking hazard.

Name and address

  • Peperami Snacks,
  • LSI-Germany GmbH,
  • Eyber Str. 81,
  • D-91522 Ansbach.

Return to

  • Questions/ comments?
  • Please email to feedback@peperami.com
  • Or write to
  • Peperami Snacks,
  • LSI-Germany GmbH,
  • Eyber Str. 81,
  • D-91522 Ansbach.

Lower age limit

3 Years

Net Contents

50g ℮

Safety information

Not suitable for children under 3 years due to choking hazard.

    Pork, Iodised Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodate), Dextrose, Spices (Paprika, Chili, Pepper), Salt, Garlic, Spice Extract, Onion, Herbs, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Beechwood Smoke, Made with 164g Pork per 100g finished product, as some moisture is lost during curing and drying

    Pasteurised Cow Milk, Salt, Microbial Rennet, Lactic Acid Starter Culture, Milkfat content: 50% Fat in the dry matter

