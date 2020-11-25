Peperami Snack Box Mini Chorizo & Cheddar Cheese 50G
Product Description
- Full fat, ripened hard, mild cheddar cheese. Chorizo style - smoked, cured pork salami sausage.
- To find out more, visit www.peperami.tv
- Get a protein Kick with Peperami: When hunger strikes, you're gonna need a proper protein-y snack to give you the energy to get through the day! Oh and don't forget the calcium too!
- Peperami Snack box, 100% Pork salami and 100% real mild cheddar cheese.
- Both packaged in protective atmosphere.
- Cheese
- Produced in Ireland.
- Salami
- Produced in Germany from meat originated from the European Union.
- 100% pork salami
- 100% real cheese
- Source of calcium
- White cheddar cubes
- Gluten free
- Pack size: 50G
- Source of calcium
- High in protein
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Best before: see on the side.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated below 5°C and consume within 3 days.
Warnings
Not suitable for children under 3 years due to choking hazard.
Name and address
- Peperami Snacks,
- LSI-Germany GmbH,
- Eyber Str. 81,
- D-91522 Ansbach.
Return to
- Questions/ comments?
- Please email to feedback@peperami.com
- Or write to
- Peperami Snacks,
- LSI-Germany GmbH,
- Eyber Str. 81,
- D-91522 Ansbach.
Lower age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
50g ℮
Safety information
Not suitable for children under 3 years due to choking hazard.
Ingredients
Pork, Iodised Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodate), Dextrose, Spices (Paprika, Chili, Pepper), Salt, Garlic, Spice Extract, Onion, Herbs, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Beechwood Smoke, Made with 164g Pork per 100g finished product, as some moisture is lost during curing and drying
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g: Energy 1887kJ / 455kcal Fat 38.6g Of which saturates 20.4g Carbohydrate 1.8g Of which sugars 1.8g Protein 25.2g Salt 2.8g Calcium 443.4mg - 55% NRV* *NRV - nutrient reference values -
Ingredients
Pasteurised Cow Milk, Salt, Microbial Rennet, Lactic Acid Starter Culture, Milkfat content: 50% Fat in the dry matter
Nutrition
