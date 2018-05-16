Mr Kipling 8 Chocolate Orange Fancies

- Energy446kJ 106kcal5%
- Fat3.1g4%
- Saturates1.4g7%
- Sugars15.5g17%
- Salt0.14g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1578kJ
Product Description
- Chocolate flavoured sponge cakes with an orange flavoured topping (11%), covered with chocolate fondant icing (49%).
- Discover the Mr Kipling Signature Collection After Dinner Chocolate & Orange Fancies; a light chocolate sponge topped with a smooth orange creme and enrobed with soft chocolate fondant.
- Introducing Mr Kipling Signature Collection: a combination of water-watering flavours in Mr Kipling's most renowned recipes to create a range of deliciously indulgent cakes.
- Whether it's treating yourself or sharing with friends, the Signature Collection brings a special moment to every day.
- Green Dot
- Box - Recycle
- Tray - Recycle
- Case - Recycle
- Film - Don't Recycle
- Mr Kipling trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
- Exceedingly good cakes
- 100% natural flavours & no artificial colours
- No hydrogenated fat
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Icing Sugar, Sugar, Water, Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed, Shea), Dark Chocolate (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Salt), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Dried Egg, Milk Proteins, Dried Egg White, Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Natural Orange Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Maize Starch, Colour (Paprika Extract), Flavourings
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts.
Storage
Best stored in a cool, dry place
Produce of
Carefully baked in the UK
Number of uses
This pack contains 8 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Recycling info
Box. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee - We want you to enjoy these Chocolate & Orange Fancies at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
- Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
- UK: 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon-Fri)
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
- ROI: 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon-Fri)
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
8 x Chocolate & Orange Fancies
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per cake (28g)
|Energy
|1578kJ
|446kJ
|-
|375kcal
|106kcal
|Fat
|10.8g
|3.1g
|of which Saturates
|5.0g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|65.6g
|18.5g
|of which Sugars
|54.9g
|15.5g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|3.0g
|0.8g
|Salt
|0.49g
|0.14g
|This pack contains 8 portions
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020