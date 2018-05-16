By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
J20 Sprintz Pear & Raspberry 4 X 250Ml

image 1 of J20 Sprintz Pear & Raspberry 4 X 250Ml
£ 3.50
£0.35/100ml

New

Per 250ml:
  • Energy213kJ 50kcal
    3%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars12g
    13%
  • Salt0g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 85kJ/20kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated Pear and Raspberry Soft Drink with Sugar and Sweetener.
  • A delicious blend of Pears and Raspberries with a dash of bubbles to sparkle your senses.
  • Recycle with Bags at Larger Stores - Check Locally Kerbside
  • J2O, J2O Spritz and the J2O logo are registered trade marks of Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 1000ML

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Pear 10%, Raspberry 2%), Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Flavourings, Stabiliser (Pectin), Natural Colour (Anthocyanins), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweetener (Sucralose)

Storage

Best Before End: See Base of Cans.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve Chilled.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings of 250ml

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINERS, HANDLE WITH CARE.

Name and address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,

Return to

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,
  • Dublin 10,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

4 x 250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml:
Energy 85kJ/20kcal
Carbohydrate 4.7g
of which sugars 4.7g
Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates, protein and salt-

Safety information

View more safety information

CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINERS, HANDLE WITH CARE.

