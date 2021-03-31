We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Activia Low Fat Yogurt Raspberry & Chia Muesli 165G

  • Energy772 kJ 183 kcal
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Product Description

  • Low fat yogurt with sugar and a raspberry and chia seed muesli
  • Cup and topper not to be sold separately.
  • Exclusive live yogurt cultures.
  • The perfect blend for a delicious snack on the move!
  • Source of fibre, calcium and protein.
  • Suitable for vegetarians.
  • B Corp:   As a B Corp, we are part of a global movement of companies who aim to use business as a force for good in society. It is important to us that we show our positive impact on people and planet. To find out more about what we do, search Danone UK on the B Corp directory online. #BTheChange
  • Pack size: 165G
  • Source of fibre
  • Source of calcium
  • Source of protein

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt with Sugar (88%): Yogurt (Milk), Sugar (3.5%), Muesli (12%): Oat Flakes (51%), Sugar, Oligofructose, Einkorn Wheat Flakes (6%), Sunflower Oil, Chia Seeds (4.1%), Cereal Crispies (4.1%) (Rice Semolina, Ground Extruded Oat, Wheat Germ, Barley Malt, Salt), Wheat Flour, Freeze-Dried Raspberry Pieces (3%), Acacia Fiber, Dextrose, Rye Flour, Salt

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Sesame, other Cereals containing Gluten, Soy and Egg

Storage

Keep refrigerated between +1°C and +6°C max.

Name and address

  • Danone UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.
  • Danone Ireland Ltd.,
  • Block 1,

Return to

  • Danone UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.
  • Careline: UK 0808 144 9451
  • Danone Ireland Ltd.,
  • Block 1,
  • Deansgrange Business Park,
  • Deansgrange,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • Careline: ROI 1800 949 992

Net Contents

165g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper serving 165g% RI* (165g)
Energy (kJ/kcal)468 kJ772 kJ
-111 kcal183 kcal9
Fat (g)2.74.46
of which saturates (g)1.01.68
Carbohydrate (g)162610
of which sugars (g)111820
Fibre (g)2.03.2
Protein (g)5.99.719
Salt (g)0.110.183
Calcium (mg) (%RI*)158 (20%)26033
*RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---

Great Product

5 stars

This product is great for a quick breakfast. There is room on top of the yogurt to put a handful of berries before adding the topping.

