Activia Low Fat Yogurt Raspberry & Chia Muesli 165G

Great Product
This product is great for a quick breakfast. There is room on top of the yogurt to put a handful of berries before adding the topping.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g
Yogurt with Sugar (88%): Yogurt (Milk), Sugar (3.5%), Muesli (12%): Oat Flakes (51%), Sugar, Oligofructose, Einkorn Wheat Flakes (6%), Sunflower Oil, Chia Seeds (4.1%), Cereal Crispies (4.1%) (Rice Semolina, Ground Extruded Oat, Wheat Germ, Barley Malt, Salt), Wheat Flour, Freeze-Dried Raspberry Pieces (3%), Acacia Fiber, Dextrose, Rye Flour, Salt
Keep refrigerated between +1°C and +6°C max.
165g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per serving 165g
|% RI* (165g)
|Energy (kJ/kcal)
|468 kJ
|772 kJ
|-
|111 kcal
|183 kcal
|9
|Fat (g)
|2.7
|4.4
|6
|of which saturates (g)
|1.0
|1.6
|8
|Carbohydrate (g)
|16
|26
|10
|of which sugars (g)
|11
|18
|20
|Fibre (g)
|2.0
|3.2
|Protein (g)
|5.9
|9.7
|19
|Salt (g)
|0.11
|0.18
|3
|Calcium (mg) (%RI*)
|158 (20%)
|260
|33
|*RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
