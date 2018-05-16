By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Branston Baked Beans & Vegetarian Sausage 400G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Branston Baked Beans & Vegetarian Sausage 400G
£ 1.00
£2.50/kg

Product Description

  • Baked Beans and Vegetarian Sausages in Tomato Sauce
  • Our Classic Baked Beans in delicious, rich, thick tomato sauce with 6 tasty vegetarian sausages. The perfect way to make any mealtime special. Try with toast, jacket potatoes or with your evening meal.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Beans (38%), Tomatoes (25%), Vegetarian Sausages (22%) (Water, Onion, Soya Protein, Rapeseed Oil, Egg White, Potato Starch, Wheat Gluten, Flavouring, Yeast Extract, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Calcium Phosphate), Sage, Thyme, Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Salt, Dextrose, Sage Extract, Spice Extracts), Water, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Paprika, White Pepper, Smoked Paprika, Fennel Seed, Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened empty, cover and refrigerate. Use within 2 days.Best Before End: See Can End

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer half can
Energy (kJ)457914
Energy (kcal)109217
Fat (g)2.55.0
Of which saturates (g)0.30.5
Carbohydrate (g)12.725.5
of which sugars (g)4.18.3
Fibre (g)3.26.4
Protein (g)7.214.4
Salt (g)0.490.98
5 a day: Portion Size 1/2 can--
This pack contains 2 servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Tesco Bananas Loose

£ 0.15
£0.84/kg

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here