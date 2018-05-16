Branston Baked Beans & Vegetarian Sausage 400G

Product Description
- Baked Beans and Vegetarian Sausages in Tomato Sauce
- Our Classic Baked Beans in delicious, rich, thick tomato sauce with 6 tasty vegetarian sausages. The perfect way to make any mealtime special. Try with toast, jacket potatoes or with your evening meal.
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
Beans (38%), Tomatoes (25%), Vegetarian Sausages (22%) (Water, Onion, Soya Protein, Rapeseed Oil, Egg White, Potato Starch, Wheat Gluten, Flavouring, Yeast Extract, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Calcium Phosphate), Sage, Thyme, Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Salt, Dextrose, Sage Extract, Spice Extracts), Water, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Paprika, White Pepper, Smoked Paprika, Fennel Seed, Flavourings
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened empty, cover and refrigerate. Use within 2 days.Best Before End: See Can End
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per half can
|Energy (kJ)
|457
|914
|Energy (kcal)
|109
|217
|Fat (g)
|2.5
|5.0
|Of which saturates (g)
|0.3
|0.5
|Carbohydrate (g)
|12.7
|25.5
|of which sugars (g)
|4.1
|8.3
|Fibre (g)
|3.2
|6.4
|Protein (g)
|7.2
|14.4
|Salt (g)
|0.49
|0.98
|5 a day: Portion Size 1/2 can
|-
|-
|This pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
