Edinburgh Gin Strawberry & Pink Pepper Liqueur50cl

£ 18.00
£36.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Strawberry & Pink Pepper Liqueur
  • Bright and bold in both flavour and colour, with aromas of sweet, succulent strawberry combined with a hint of heat from the pink peppercorns. This gin liqueur is the perfect mix of sweet & spice, best served over ice, or with sparkling wine.
  • 10 UK Units per bottle
  • 0.5 UK Unit per 25ml glass
  • The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
  • drinkaware.co.uk
  • Small batch infused
  • Infused with strawberry and pink pepper
  • Pack size: 50CL

Information

Tasting Notes

  • This gin liqueur is the perfect mix of sweet & spice

Alcohol Units

10

ABV

20% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of Scotland

Name and address

  • Edinburgh Gin Distillery,
  • 1A Rutland Place,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH1 2AD.

Return to

Net Contents

50cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

