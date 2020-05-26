By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nomo Free From Hazelnot Crunch Chocolate Bar 82G

Nomo Free From Hazelnot Crunch Chocolate Bar 82G
£ 2.00
£2.44/100g

Product Description

  • Non-dairy alternative to milk chocolate with nut free hazelnut flavour, cocoa pieces (1.5%) and crisp rice cereal pieces (1.5%).
  • No one likes missing out and at NOMO we have made it our mission to ensure that chocolate lovers don't have to. That is why we are introducing the first ever nut free Hazelnot choc bar. Our chefs have carefully blended our creamy tasting vegan choc with natural flavour to create a bar that is totally free from dairy, gluten, egg and nuts. We make all our treats in Great Britain with extraordinary care so that you can relax, enjoy and never miss out again.
  • Not Yet Recycled
  • The NOMO and No Missing Out logos are trademarks of Kinnerton (Confectionery) Company Limited
  • No missing out
  • Free from dairy, gluten, egg and nuts
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 82G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Rice Powder (Dried Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Rice Flour), Cocoa Mass, Inulin, Shea Oil, Cocoa Nibs, Rice Flour, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Flavourings, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)

Allergy Information

  • Suitable for Dairy, Egg, Gluten, Peanut and Tree Nut allergy sufferers.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom

Number of uses

Servings per package: 3, Serving size: 27.3g (8 pieces)

Name and address

  • Made by:
  • Kinnerton (Confectionery) Company Limited,
  • Units 1 & 2 Oxborough Lane,
  • Fakenham,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR21 8AF,

Importer address

  • Kinnerton (Confectionery) Australia Pty Ltd.,
  • Building F,
  • Unit 24,
  • 16 Mars Road,
  • Lane Cove West,
  • NSW 2066,

Return to

  • Kinnerton (Confectionery) Company Limited,
  • Units 1 & 2 Oxborough Lane,
  • Fakenham,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR21 8AF,
  • United Kingdom.
  • hello@nomochoc.com
  • www.nomochoc.com

Net Contents

82g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 27.3g
Energy 2355kJ641kJ
-565kcal154kcal
Fat 36g9.7g
-of which saturates 21g5.7g
Carbohydrate 57g16g
-of which sugars 33g9.1g
Protein 2.5g0.7g
Salt 0.19g0.05g

