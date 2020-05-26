Nomo Free From Hazelnot Crunch Chocolate Bar 82G

Product Description
- Non-dairy alternative to milk chocolate with nut free hazelnut flavour, cocoa pieces (1.5%) and crisp rice cereal pieces (1.5%).
- No one likes missing out and at NOMO we have made it our mission to ensure that chocolate lovers don't have to. That is why we are introducing the first ever nut free Hazelnot choc bar. Our chefs have carefully blended our creamy tasting vegan choc with natural flavour to create a bar that is totally free from dairy, gluten, egg and nuts. We make all our treats in Great Britain with extraordinary care so that you can relax, enjoy and never miss out again.
- No missing out
- Free from dairy, gluten, egg and nuts
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 82G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Rice Powder (Dried Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Rice Flour), Cocoa Mass, Inulin, Shea Oil, Cocoa Nibs, Rice Flour, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Flavourings, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)
Allergy Information
- Suitable for Dairy, Egg, Gluten, Peanut and Tree Nut allergy sufferers.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Made in the United Kingdom
Number of uses
Servings per package: 3, Serving size: 27.3g (8 pieces)
Name and address
- Made by:
- Kinnerton (Confectionery) Company Limited,
- Units 1 & 2 Oxborough Lane,
- Fakenham,
- Norfolk,
- NR21 8AF,
Importer address
- Kinnerton (Confectionery) Australia Pty Ltd.,
- Building F,
- Unit 24,
- 16 Mars Road,
- Lane Cove West,
- NSW 2066,
Net Contents
82g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 27.3g
|Energy
|2355kJ
|641kJ
|-
|565kcal
|154kcal
|Fat
|36g
|9.7g
|-of which saturates
|21g
|5.7g
|Carbohydrate
|57g
|16g
|-of which sugars
|33g
|9.1g
|Protein
|2.5g
|0.7g
|Salt
|0.19g
|0.05g
