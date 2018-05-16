Product Description
- Neo G NeoTape Therapy Aid Tape Blue 5cm x 5m
- In partnership with chartered society of physiotherapy
- For Step by step instructions and more: neo-g.info
- When the circle is in proportion the NeoTape is at 120% Tension
- When the hexagon is in proportion the Neotape is at 140% Tension
- Visual Tension Guide - Helps ensure correct tension is applied for best results
- Water Resistant
- May last up to 4 days with normal wear
- Multi Purpose applications
- Easy to use. Cut to desired length/shape
- Everyday Support & Comfort
- Soft, breathable, lightweight hypoallergenic material
- Water resistant*
- *To prolong product life during wear do not submerge in water for long periods of time.
- Contain 1 roll - 5cm x 5m, 2in x 16. 4ft
- Materials: Cotton, Elastane, Acrylic Glue
- Registered as a class 1 medical device
- Medical & lifestyle innovation
- Hypoallergenic
- Breathable
Information
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct heat and sunlight
Preparation and Usage
- Use the Visual Tension Guide to ensure the NeoTape is being applied at the correct tension.
- How to Apply
- See inside for application details and common uses
Warnings
- ATTENTION
- The indications outlined may out be suitable for your condition, before use consult your doctor/medical professional or therapist for advice. It is recommended to test tape on a small area of skin first before use. If you experience any irritation stop using tape immediately. For best adhesion remove hair on affected area and apply tape to clean, dry, intact skin.
- Please consult a physician before use if undergoing special medical care. Do not use if being treated for Cancer, Kidney Disease, Congestive Heart Failure, Deep Vein Thrombosis or infections. Do not use if pregnant. Do not expose to open flames, Do not use on open wounds or damaged skin. Take care to gently remove tape from skin. Ensure to read leaflet/instructions before use. For best adhesion avoid touching glue or repositioning tape
Name and address
- Neo G Limited,
- Unit 8,
- Killinghall Stone Quarry,
- Ripon Road,
- Killinghall,
- HG3 2BA,
Return to
- England.
- Questions? +44 (0)1423 507309
- neo-g.com / neo-g.co.uk
Safety information
