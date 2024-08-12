BERKSHIRE BOTANICAL DRY GIN 50CL Visit their website BerkshireBotanical.co.uk for more product information and serve suggestions. Berkshire Botanical are delighted to partner the Berks, Bucks & Oxon Wildlife Trust. Investors in Wildlife BBOWT is the only voluntary organisation in the region concerned with all aspects of nature conservation. It is one of 46 Wildlife Trusts working across the UK. Since 1959 it has worked with local people to make Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire rich in wildlife to protect special places for generations to come.

Berkshire Botanical gin is crafted in the Yattendon Distillery based in the wonderful village of Yattendon in Berkshire. Their handsome pot still, Harry, resides in The stunning Royal Oak Public House right in the heart of the 9,000 acre Yattendon Estate. Berkshire Botanical Dry Gin contains 9 botanicals included Hand-picked Norway Spruce, juniper, coriander and sweet orange peel. The Yattendon Estate is the largest grower/supplier of Christmas trees in the UK.

The Berkshire Botanical philosophy is to create enduring, sustainable botanical spirits and liqueurs using the inspiration of botanicals growing on the Yattendon Estate in West Berkshire. Distilled in the handsome pot still, Harry, which resides in the wonderful The Royal Oak Pub & Hotel right in the heart of Yattendon. Berkshire Botanical Dry Gin contains 9 botanicals included Hand-picked Normay Spruce. The Yattendon Estate is the largest grower/supplier of Christmas trees in the UK. Berkshire Botanical Sloe Gin contains 8 botanicals including Hand-picked Sloe Berries from the estate.

Hand-picked Norway spruce Born in Yattendon, Berkshire San Francisco World Spirits Competition Gold Winner 2021 IWSC (International Wine & Spirits Competition) Gold Winner 2020

Pack size: 50CL

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Net Contents

50cl ℮