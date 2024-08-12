image 1 of Berkshire Botanical Dry Gin 50Cl
image 1 of Berkshire Botanical Dry Gin 50Climage 2 of Berkshire Botanical Dry Gin 50Climage 3 of Berkshire Botanical Dry Gin 50Cl

Berkshire Botanical Dry Gin 50Cl

No ratings yet
Write a review

£22.00

£44.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

BERKSHIRE BOTANICAL DRY GIN 50CL Visit their website BerkshireBotanical.co.uk for more product information and serve suggestions.Berkshire Botanical are delighted to partner the Berks, Bucks & Oxon Wildlife Trust.Investors in WildlifeBBOWT is the only voluntary organisation in the region concerned with all aspects of nature conservation. It is one of 46 Wildlife Trusts working across the UK. Since 1959 it has worked with local people to make Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire rich in wildlife to protect special places for generations to come.
Berkshire Botanical gin is crafted in the Yattendon Distillery based in the wonderful village of Yattendon in Berkshire. Their handsome pot still, Harry, resides in The stunning Royal Oak Public House right in the heart of the 9,000 acre Yattendon Estate.Berkshire Botanical Dry Gin contains 9 botanicals included Hand-picked Norway Spruce, juniper, coriander and sweet orange peel. The Yattendon Estate is the largest grower/supplier of Christmas trees in the UK.
The Berkshire Botanical philosophy is to create enduring, sustainable botanical spirits and liqueurs using the inspiration of botanicals growing on the Yattendon Estate in West Berkshire. Distilled in the handsome pot still, Harry, which resides in the wonderful The Royal Oak Pub & Hotel right in the heart of Yattendon.Berkshire Botanical Dry Gin contains 9 botanicals included Hand-picked Normay Spruce. The Yattendon Estate is the largest grower/supplier of Christmas trees in the UK. Berkshire Botanical Sloe Gin contains 8 botanicals including Hand-picked Sloe Berries from the estate.
Hand-picked Norway spruceBorn in Yattendon, BerkshireSan Francisco World Spirits Competition Gold Winner 2021IWSC (International Wine & Spirits Competition) Gold Winner 2020
Pack size: 50CL

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Net Contents

50cl ℮

View all Gin

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here