Moma Jumbo Oat Porridge Raspberry & Pumpkin Seeds 7 X 35G

Moma Jumbo Oat Porridge Raspberry & Pumpkin Seeds 7 X 35G
£ 2.90
£1.19/100g

New

Each 35g serving with 140ml of semi skimmed milk contains:
  • Energy178kcal 751kJ
    9%
  • Fat5.6g
    8%
  • Saturates1.7g
    8%
  • Sugars5.3g
    6%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1588kJ

Product Description

  • Jumbo oat porridge with raspberries, chia seeds and pumpkin seeds
  • Discover our oat obsession
  • The MOMA of all Oats...
  • When you go for great taste, you go for British jumbo oats.
  • We use a unique MOMA blend of British jumbo oats & fine oat flakes to make a deliciously chunky & creamy porridge.
  • Beta Glucan**
  • **Oat beta-glucan is a soluble fibre which has been shown to reduce blood cholesterol. High cholesterol is a risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease. One 35g serving of MOMA raspberry, chia & pumpkin seeds porridge contains 1.3g of beta-glucan from oats, which is 42% of the suggested daily amount.
  • From Hungry Humble Beginnings...
  • My obsession for all things oats began with a craving for a better breakfast that we all deserve.
  • We launched MOMA from a stall in Waterloo station made from a converted filing cabinet & we've never looked back.
  • ... To Epic Oaty Breakfasts
  • We always champion taste exploration, bringing you the best British jumbo oats & the highest quality ingredients to give you the ultimate morning boost.
  • Enjoy,
  • Tom
  • Box - Card - Widely Recycled
  • Sachet - Mixed Materials - Not Currently Recycled
  • Making Oats More Awesome
  • 7x Sachets Ready in 2 mins
  • British jumbo oats
  • Source of Protein and Fibre
  • No Added Sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Packed full of oaty goodness (from the bottom to the top)
  • Vegan Recipe
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 245G
  • No Added Sugar
  • Source of Protein
  • Source of Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Wholegrain Oats (89%), Pumpkin Seeds (6%), Chia Seeds (Salvia Hispanica) (2%), Raspberry (2%)

Allergy Information

  • Packed in a factory that handles Peanuts, Nuts and Milk.

Storage

For best before see bottom of box. Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Preparing the MOMA of all porridge...
Please don't reheat, polish it off in one go

Hob
Instructions: 1 Tear open the sachet and tip the oats into the pan
2 Pour your milk of choice into the sachet until it reaches the fill line, add to the pan and bring to the boil
3 Simmer for about 2-3 minutes, giving it a stir every now and then
4 Once the milk has absorbed and the porridge is looking creamy, tip into a bowl and enjoy!

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • MOMA Foods Ltd,
  • SE8 4NT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • MOMA Foods Ltd,
  • SE8 4NT,
  • UK.

Net Contents

7 x 35g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 35g
Energy 1588kJ556kJ
-378kcal132kcal
Fat 11.1g3.9g
of which saturates 1.7g0.6g
Carbohydrate 51.8g18.1g
of which sugars 1.7g0.6g
Fibre 9.9g3.5g
Protein 13.0g4.5g
Salt 0.01g0.0g

